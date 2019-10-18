Continuing in the faith is a condition of salvation

We have been giving consideration to some things that God requires for one to be saved. Eternal salvation in a promise from God (Tit. 1:2), but not an unconditional promise. We have noticed that one must hear the gospel of Christ, believe that gospel (Rom. 10:14), repent of one’s sins (Acts 3:19), confess Christ as the Son of God (Matt. 10:32-33) and then be baptized into Christ for the remission of one’s sins (Acts 2:38; Rom. 6:3-4) in order to be saved. All of these are conditions that God has placed on the salvation He has offered. The transition from being an alien sinner to a child of God takes place at the point of baptism. Paul said that it was at this point that one is to be raised to walk in newness of life (Rom. 6:3-4). This all coincides with the idea of being born again (John 3:3-5) and becoming a new creature (II Cor. 5:17). We have noted many times in the past the parallel between the children of Israel being delivered from Egyptian bondage and their journey to their promise land, the land of Canaan. We note that they were delivered from the bondage of Egypt when they crossed the Red Sea on dry ground and the Egyptians were washed away by those waters. In like manner the sin by which we are held in bondage (Rom. 6:16) is washed away by the waters of baptism (Acts 22:16; I Pet. 3:20-21). However, in both cases it is important to notice that neither had reached their promise land at that point. Nearly all the adult men that crossed the Red Sea died in the wilderness, never even seeing the promise land. The reason why was disobedience to God (Heb. 3:16-19).

It is our intent here to give consideration to the Bible truth that one must continue faithfully to serve the Lord after becoming a child of God if he is to have that eternal home in heaven. It is understood that many teach that after one is saved, they cannot ever be lost. But let us see what the Bible says concerning that. Following Hebrews 3:16-19 that we just noted about the Israelites falling in the wilderness and failing to reach their rest, the Hebrew writer goes on to say, “Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into his rest, any of you should seem to come short of it” (Heb. 4:1). A few verses later he writes, “Let us labor therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief” (Heb. 4:11). Since Hebrew was written to Christians, it appears that the author did not think one could not be lost after having been saved. There are hundreds of warnings in the New Testament concerning Christians falling away. Paul told the Jewish Christians who were trying to justify their actions of mandating old Testament laws upon Christians, “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace” (Gal. 5:4). Paul wrote the church at Corinth and spoke of one them that was committing fornication with his father’s wife (I Cor. 5:1). In the next chapter, he lists a number of sins that one could commit that would keep them from being able to inherit the kingdom of God (I Cor. 6:9-10). Notice the very first one on the list was fornication, of which one of them was guilty. One can so sin as to be eternally lost after they have become a Christian.

Paul clearly shows that which is needed following conversion in order to finally receive that home in heaven in the end. He tells the Colossian brethren that they had been reconciled to God (Col. 1:21). They were now ready to be presented holy and unblamable and unreprovable in the sight of God (Col. 1:22). But the next verse shows the conditions placed upon the converted. He said, “If ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel, which ye have heard…” (Col. 1:23). The word faithful is often used to describe our life as it should be as a child of God. The Lord did say to the church in Smyrna, “…be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” (Rev. 2:10). Some have argued, it is not possible to live without sinning, so if this is true there is no hope whatsoever of reaching heaven. The writers did not say perfect, for the Holy Spirit directed writers knew that all will sin. The difference is that when one is a child of God, all that person has to do is repent of their sins, confess them and ask God to forgive them and they are forgiven (Acts 8:22; I John 1:8-10). The Hebrew writer told Christians, “For if we sin willfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries. He that despised Moses’ law died without mercy under two or three witnesses: Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace?” (Heb. 10:26-29).

Clearly, the promise of eternal salvation is an conditional promise. Not all will be saved. Those who hear, believe and obey the gospel of Christ and then live according to the instructions for Christians found therein shall receive their home in heaven in the end.

By Robert C. Oliver

