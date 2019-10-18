Do you believe in the healing power of HOPE? This story stirred as I scanned plans and phones numbers written all over October in my Guidepost Daily Planner. Four special October events were written in bold print by the publisher: World Communion on Oct. 6th, Yom Kippur the 9, United Nations Day the 24, and Halloween the 31. Which of the four special days gets more attention and which one gets God’s attention? Halloween in America with pumpkins and pictures of kiddos dressed in costumes beyond belief- going viral – has spiraled out of control in many places. Thankfully, churches and communities have ditched witches and black cats and planned Christian carnivals and family activities that make Fall Harvest Festivals a good alternative for Halloween happenings. United Nations Day simply brings attention to countries joining together to watch each another’s backs and give help to countries in need – Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. It’s known as Day of Atonement with repentance and atonement being the central themes. The healing power of HOPE comes with both of these necessary pieces that put us in close connection with Jesus. God’s children do not have to wait for Yom Kippur to repent and seek atonement. We can confess, repent, and embrace every day with Jesus being sweeter than the day before! Finally, World Communion Day is a time when people are encouraged to participate in communion all over our world. How happy God would be to see every child of His stand tall as believers and share communion in remembrance of His Son’s sacrifice for our sins. Are you thinking of special communions services that stand out in your mind? Christmas Eve communion at my church is a gift I enjoy getting every year. The Holy Spirit settles sweetly as our pews fill with people from near and far. The bonding love birthed that Holy night in the stable powerfully penetrates with peace and quite enough LOVE for everyone in our sanctuary. Families and friends join in one accord to praise and worship the new born King who came to bring the healing power of hope and heaven for all who ask Him into their hearts.

Before closing my planner, a prayer, poem, and scripture from Lamentations 3:21 get my attention for the first time. Each day of quickly referring to plans and places I needed to be, kept me from being blessed by the writings I feel led to share with you.

“But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases.” God brought this to my mind on a day when I took time to read, reflect, and realize the power of hope and God’s never ending love. With sinful living rampant throughout God’s creation, rejoicing should sound from all across our land that we still have hope and God’s love.

The poem comes after a short story of thriving pines that endure storms, drought, bitter cold, and little care from mankind on the high slopes of the Rocky Mountain. But the trees live on! I can picture a lone pine surviving disasters where ice broke its limbs and fierce winds bent its trunk almost level. Yet, it was not only alive – it thrived. After each assault, the pine’s branches sought the sun and kept reaching skyward after each setback. This persistence in plant’s life is called heliotropism, ‘turning toward the sun’!

Oh, how thankful I was that He stirred my heart to read the October page in my planner. In our lives, we also witness the ever-repeated turning to God, no matter what horrible, hurtful, heart-wrenching, hateful , hopeless situations come our way. The word we would embrace while holding on for dear life in the middle of raging storms and terrible traumas would not be heliotropism. We would cling to HOPE!

The poem below could describe Milton, who went through a terrible heliotropism of the soul, when, in the middle of his career, he lost his sight. Milton was totally blind and dependent on others to set down his words and help him with the simplest acts of living. The Christian leader and teacher could say this:

“Yet I argue not against Heaven’s hand or will,

Nor bate a jot of heart or hope still ear up and steer

Right onward.” (Sonnet XXII)

In closing, thoughts of Jennifer Brewer, who shares days with Diane and me at Tim’s Gift, where giving help and hope, praying with, and sharing God’s love with everyone who comes is our calling, come to mind. Jennifer has worked alongside me for over three years with never a complaint or frown on her beautiful face. She also faced a traumatic heliotropism as a college student studying to become a nurse and enjoying life at a ripe young age when she lost her sight in a battle with cancer. The joy of seeing Jennifer’s sweet spirit rise above any anger or aggravation that could plague her daily endeavors keeps me in check with Christ especially when hard days pound. Surely, reserved seats in the V.I.P. section up front and close to the Master will be waiting for those precious people, like Jennifer, who thrive and teach the world how great is our God with a simple smile and sweet spirit that glows from within. As a dear friend and supporter of Tim’s Gift said, “Let it never be said that Jennifer does not have vision.” She seeks ways beyond what many would even attempt to give help and hope to people God puts in her path. Her joy and love for her job shines in her big, blue eyes; sometimes, I listen as she works with people who have no idea she cannot see, and I cry tears of joy that God sent her to witness to others and help me.

God loves all His children and gives the healing power of HOPE as we thrive and rely on Him throughout each moment of every month He gives for us to live out loud in love. Though our world is in a tangled mess, let’s keep thriving and giving it all we’ve got while glorifying God out loud in love! He hears our cries and can make miracles from messes!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

