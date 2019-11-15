Seven key letters

This is the third of a seven-part series concerning the letters Jesus Christ told John to write to the seven churches in Asia Minor. In each letter we can find important teaching, instructions and encouragements for churches today.

The third letter was written to the church in Pergamos. Pergamos was located 50 miles north of Smyrna. This church was primarily a Gentile church with some Jews as members. The letter can be found in Revelation 2:12-17.

Jesus begins this letter by describing himself as the one who has the sharp sword with two edges. This description implies Jesus is writing this letter with the Word of God. Hebrews 4:12 describes the Word of God as quick, powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joint and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Jesus makes a point to let the church know that He knows where they are located. They are located in a place where Satan has a lot of authority and influence. I suggest to you, that every church of today is located in locales where Satan has a lot of influence and authority. Just about every church today is surrounded with evil, and that evil is steadily increasing.

Jesus, in this letter, commends this church for keeping the faith and holding on to His name, particularly after the death of Antipas. Antipas was ordained by John as Pastor of the church in Peregamos. Antipas, because of his faith, way of life, and constant preaching about Christ, was turning many people in Pergamos away from worshipping idols to worshipping God. He was demanded by the pagen priests to stop preaching about Christ and to offer sacrifices to their idol Gods. He refused to do so and was subsequently burned to death.

After commending the church, Jesus informed the church, He had a few things against them and He focused on two doctrines or beliefs some in the church held as members of the church.

Jesus first told them that He knew there were some in the church who believed in the doctrine of Balaam. The primary tenant of this doctrine teaching was that all Christians, regardless of their conduct will receive crowns and positions of authority with Christ when He comes into His Kingdom. THIS IS NOT TRUE. This type of teaching is the teaching of Satan. Satan is doing all within his power to bring about defeat in the lives in Christians. Satan wants to prevent Christians from qualifying for crowns and positions of authority with Christ when His Kingdom comes to earth. (See Matthew 25:21 and 2 Corinthians 5:10 for reference.)

Upon being born again, you are no longer working for Eternal Life. You are serving Christ for eternal rewards called crowns and you are serving Christ fort future authority in His Kingdom. As such, every Believer or Christian must know and believe, THERE IS NO SIN WITH IMMUNITY. God forgives all of our sins, but our sins are costly. Our sins are a threat to losing crowns and not being put in positions of authority in the coming to the Kingdom of God. Yes, we are under grace, but grace is not a license to do whatever we want to do.

Secondly, Jesus told the church that He knows there are some in the church who believe in the doctrine/teaching of the Nicolaitans. Nicolaitans is a compound word that means, “to conquer the laity.” It is a doctrine that believes church leaders, primarily pastors, are given delegated authority, to take control over the rest of the people in church. This is the foundational base of most denominations. It is a corruptions of delegated authority within the church which is patterned after worldly systems.

The bible clearly says, spiritually, that any and all authority in a church must be based on service. In the early church, all who were appointed to authority by the Apostles were given such authority based on their service to Christ and the Church. Their authority was not based on going to seminary, or taking certain classes and training, or being successful in the world. It was not based on their title or having Dr. Rev. in front of their name. It was only based on service. That was Jesus’ implication when He said in Matthew 20:27, “And whosever will be chief among you, let him be your servant.”

Many church leaders, particularly Pastors, in some of our churches, have taken the position, the congregation is there to serve them. And many congregates are more focused on serving the Pastor instead of serving the Lord. There is a great void of leadership authority in this world because leadership authority is now being based on the wrong things.

Jesus closes His letter by simply saying “REPENT.” He also gives a warning that if there is no repentance, He will personally fight against those who do not repent. Do you really want to be living your life with Christ fighting against you?

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

