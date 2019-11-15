Matthew, Mark and Luke all tell of the rich young ruler that came to Jesus and asked what he would have to do to inherit eternal life. The Lord first pointed him toward the old law of Moses under which he was living. After having claimed his adherence to the things mentioned, he was told by the Lord that there was yet one thing he had to do. Based on the words of Mark’s account, it is easy to see what the Lord had seen in the man. He was trusting in his riches. Jesus then told him he would have to sell all that he had and give it to the poor. He said, “For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God”. (Luke 18:25). It was to this statement that the question was posed, “Who then can be saved?” (Luke 18:26). For the rich young ruler, he could, if he was willing to put his trust in God rather than his material riches. But, the question is a good one nevertheless. Who then can be saved? Following is somewhat a “short list” of those who can be saved. It is a short list because space would not allow coverage of all that could be said concerning the subject. However, these listed, if heeded, will lead one to the salvation they seek if they are seeking in honesty.

Who then can be saved? Only they who have heard and believed the gospel of Christ. Just prior to the Lord ascending into heaven, He told His apostles, “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). Though there are three things mentioned in this passage that must be done, we are presently noticing two, one must hear the gospel of Christ and that person must believe the gospel of Christ. When Jesus first began His earthly ministry, he preached, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel” (Mark 1:15). So why is it that only those who have heard and believed the gospel can be saved? Well, first of all it is the power of God unto salvation. Paul’s was that he was “…not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek” (Rom. 1:16). Secondly, because “therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith”. (Rom. 1:17). Thirdly, we will be judged by it in the last day. Jesus said, “He that rejected me, and received not my words, hath one that judged him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Fourthly, faith comes my hearing that word and faith is absolutely mandatory to please God. Paul wrote, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17), and the Hebrew writer stated, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6).

Who then can be saved? Only those who have put away unrighteousness. Paul wrote, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God” (I Cor. 6:9-10). Here we are going to see that this answer to our question is really a continuation of our first answer; that of hearing and believing the gospel. When we address the question, “what is righteousness?” we come back around and meet ourselves. The Sweet Psalmist of Israel defined righteousness for us when he wrote, “My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness” (Psalm 119:172). All the commands of God are righteousness or one can turn that around and say that righteousness is the doing of all God’s commandments. Recall Paul told the Romans that the gospel of Christ revealed all the righteousness of God (Rom. 1:17). Thus, in reality the answer to the question of who then can be saved is, all those that obey the first principles of the gospel of Christ, thus making children of God out of them and then continue following the instructions found in the gospel of Christ as Christians. Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21).

The question, “who then can be saved” is a very important one, because it points to the fact that not all will be saved. In truth, the Bible teaches us that most people will not be among those who are saved. Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). Always remember the words of wisdom from Solomon who said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12)

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

