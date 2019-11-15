Major (Retired) Helen Thomas

Major (retired) Helen A. Thomas has been married to Pastor Quinton Thomas Sr., pastor of Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, for over 32 years. They have two sons, Quinton Jr, 30, and D’Shawn, 15, and three grandchildren, Armani, 10, Ani’yha, 9, and Amaryon, 8. Thomas entered the Army in Jersey City, New Jersey on Oct. 10, 1989 and retired after 26 years in 2015. She has served tours overseas in Germany, Korea, two tours in Iraq along with numerous stateside assignments. Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, 4th Award; the Army Commendation Medal, 6th Award; the Army Achievement Medal; the Expert Field Medical Badge and the Air Assault Badge and the Nathan Townsend Leadership Medallion. -

Major (retired) Helen A. Thomas has been married to Pastor Quinton Thomas Sr., pastor of Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, for over 32 years. They have two sons, Quinton Jr, 30, and D’Shawn, 15, and three grandchildren, Armani, 10, Ani’yha, 9, and Amaryon, 8. Thomas entered the Army in Jersey City, New Jersey on Oct. 10, 1989 and retired after 26 years in 2015. She has served tours overseas in Germany, Korea, two tours in Iraq along with numerous stateside assignments. Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, 4th Award; the Army Commendation Medal, 6th Award; the Army Achievement Medal; the Expert Field Medical Badge and the Air Assault Badge and the Nathan Townsend Leadership Medallion.