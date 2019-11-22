Seven key letters

This is the fourth article in a seven-part series concerning the letters, Jesus Christ told John to write to seven different churches in Asia Minor. These articles contain important spiritual doctrines and lessons Jesus wants the churches of today to be aware of. By no means will each of these articles give all the important tenants of each letter. A more comprehensive teaching of each letter is given by me through bible study classes given every Tuesday Night, at the Kingdom of God Ministries Church located at 206 NE Railroad St, Roseboro. These classes begin at 7:30 pm. Today we discuss the letter to the church at Thyatira.

The church at Thyatira was located 25 miles north of Pergamos. Thyatira was a commercial city controlled by the female-dominated, dye and cloth industry. The church at Thyatira was also controlled and dominated by women. When Paul was on his second missionary in Macedonia, his first convert, was a woman named Lydia, who was from Thyatira.

In this letter, Jesus describes Himself as one with eyes like a flaming fire and feet as fine brass. This symbolizes Jesus ability to penetrate the soul of a person and that He had power to judge false doctrine. Jesus told the church He knew about their works, service, patience, and faith, but that He had a few things against the church. What Jesus disliked about the church was that they were allowing a self-proclaimed prophetess to manipulate them with false doctrine.

Jesus called the woman “Jezebel.” There was a woman in the Old Testament named Jezebel. She was the wife of Ahab and the daughter of the King of Sidon. Upon moving into the home of Ahab, she brought idol gods with her and subsequently caused some Jews to worship the god Baal. She also was responsible for the killing of the true prophets of God. She made a name for herself for harlotries and sorceries.

In the letter to Thyatira, Jesus used the name Jezebel of the self-proclaimed prophetess to symbolizes a kind of spirit. This could have been her real name but many theologians are not sure. The name represents a seducing spirit. A seducing spirit is a demonic spirit of Satan, designed to induce the people of God to do things they would not ordinarily do, through false teachings.

Because of “Jezebel,” there was a strong movement throughout the church, that believed it was okay to compromise with the world standards and the Holy Spirit would ultimately preserve them from any harm. This was false and deceptive teaching. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand that if you get too close to a fire, you will get burned. Not only was her teaching deceptive, it was the opposite of Jesus teachings. Jesus said, In Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is the good and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” As a result of this Jezebel’s teaching, many in the church was committing fornication, adultery and eating things sacrificed to idols. This was certainly contrary to God’s will.

Today, our churches are full Jezebels. It is full of those who are self-proclaimed preachers and teachers of God’s word. As a result, just about everything is okay for Christians. That is why believers are “shacking up” and fornicating while the church blinks an eye. That is why many are going to church looking for a sex partner. That is why homosexuals are in the pulpit. That is why Christians see nothing wrong in having abortions. And worst of all, that is why, some churches are more worldly than spiritual.

A church crowded with people, with great music and high energy is not necessarily a real church. It is possible for a church to be a magnet to the world, because the people go there to be entertained instead of being instructed in the Word of God. And many attend just to be soothed instead of being confronted and convicted of their sins.

Jesus stated in his letter, He had given this Jezebel, plenty of time to repent, but she would not. As a result, Jesus said He was going to put her in a sickbed and those that follow her will have many tribulations. And He also said He would kill all the children of this “Jezebel.”

Is there a Jezebel or a Jezebel spirit in your church? Repent before it is too late!

