Most have heard the above question with words following concerning such things as going into the field of law enforcement, the military or even the field of computer technologies. Of course, the question indicates that certain things, usually certain characteristics such as drive, self-control and such attributes are needed to excel or even survive in whatever the field under consideration is. We wish to apply this question in reference to obtaining a home in heaven. Do you have what it takes to go to heaven? There are three questions that are involved in the answer of this one question. First, does it take something? Second, if yes, what does it take? And third, do you have it?

Does it take anything to go to heaven. It would seem obvious that the answer to this is “yes” it does. Here is why it is obvious. Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven…” (Matt. 7:21). Jesus also said that only the few will walk the strait and narrow that leadeth unto life, but the many will walk the broad and easy way that leads to destruction (Matt. 7:13-14). The fact is, if it took nothing for us to go to heaven, all would go to heaven. Since the Lord Himself has proclaimed that not all will go to heaven, it is proven that something is necessary. Add to that the many passages that specify certain things that must be done in order that one be saved. One must be born again (John 3:3-5). One must be converted (Matt. 18:3) and others and it is again proved that it does take something. So now we need to move on to the question, what does it take?

The answer to this question can be simply stated or it can be elaborated upon far beyond our available space. We will note some general needs that will encompass many more detailed requirements. Let us first start with something we must have that is beyond our natural abilities and talents. We must have revelation from God. We will have to have God’s requirements for salvation. It is a fact, man cannot make it to heaven on his own. Jeremiah said, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in may that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). The wise one, Solomon, said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). Our physical senses cannot provide that knowledge. It takes revelation from God. Paul said that, “…Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit…” (I Cor. 2:9-10). Paul told the Galatians, “But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ,” (Gal. 1:11-12). In short, that revelation of God’s will and requirements for us to enter into eternal life in heaven is found in the scriptures, the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:15-16; II Tim. 3:16-17).

A second thing one must have is an honest and sincere heart. Jesus speaks of some saying, “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time, they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them,” (Matt. 13:15). Obviously, this honest and sincere heart is needed in order to properly apply that revelation just discussed. In the parable of the soils, after speaking of three groups that would fail to obtain eternal life, He comes to the fourth, the seed that fell upon good ground. He said of those, “But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience” (Luke 8:15). Peter preached the gospel on the day of Pentecost and many heard it. For some the scripture says, “Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37). Peter preached the same message to a different audience and the scriptures record, “When they heard that, they were cut to the heart, and took counsel to slay them,” (Acts 5:33).

One last thing we will mention that we must possess to have what it takes to go to heaven is patience. This word means steadfastness and perseverance. It means we can’t give up. It means that we must, because of that honest heart, strive to follow that revealed will of God, delivered and found in the pages of the gospel of Christ. Many have rejected the word because of being taught wrong, not being honest with the word or not having much conviction. Whatever the reason, one who does not posses all those attributes does not have what it takes to go to heaven. Let’s face it, the word of God is readily available for us all. It really all depends on our honesty and perseverance as to whether we have what it takes to go to heaven or not. So what about you? Do you have what it takes to go to heaven?

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Robert-Oliver-1-1-2.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]