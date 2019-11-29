Seven key letters

This is the fifth article of my seven-part series concerning the letters Jesus Christ instructed John to write to the seven churches in Asia Minor. This article will focus on the divine wisdom and instructions one can find in the letter written to the church at Sardis.

Sardis was located 30 miles south of Thyatira. Centuries before this letter was written Sardis was one of the greatest cities in the world. It was full of commerce, great architecture, various cultures and beauty. As the years went by, the city declined and at the time of John’s letter, the city was still a wealthy city but it was also a dying city.

Jesus opened His letter by describing Himself as the one who has the seven spirits of God and the seven stars. The seven spirits of God can be found in Isaiah 11:1-2. Combined they represent the full manifestation of the Holy Spirit. Jesus Christ is the only one who has the full manifestation of the Holy Spirit. The seven stars represent the seven messengers of the seven churches.

Jesus informs the church that He knows they have a good name/reputation. But he also informs them, even though they are still functioning and alive, the church, in essence, is a dead church, much like the city of Sardis. Jesus also indicates there are some things in the church that are not dead and He tells the church to be watchful and strengthen those things before they actually die.

Jesus instructs the church to remember what they have been taught , hold onto it, and repent from their deadness. He promises to come to the church like a thief and blot their names out of the book of life if they fail to do so.

When you study this church and city from a historical standpoint, they both were suffering from the mistake of living off of their past glory. As a result both grew comfortable and complacent. They failed to see what was happening around them and as a result they were experiencing a slow death.

Many churches of today have fallen into the same trap and unbeknownst to them, they are either dead or dying. Many denominations are currently in that state. They are living off of their past glory, forgetting what the Word of God says while focusing on what their doctrine says, and failing to pay attention to what is going on around them. They refuse to repent because they have gotten too comfortable and complacent.

Being too comfortable and complacent causes many churches to do the same thing every Sunday and the same things every year. What they need and what Jesus was saying in the spirit, was the church needed a revival. Revive means to bring back to life. But the problem with our churches today is they are having revivals for the sake of having a revival or for the sake of meeting a calendar requirement. There is no true revival when revival is on a periodic timetable. When sins are confessed and church members get right with God and with each other, then the Holy Spirit infuses new life. That is revival.

If you are a church member, ask yourself, Am I too comfortable in my church? Have I gotten complacent by not minding doing the same thing at the same time every year? Do I worship and attend only my church? Is my Pastor the only one I allow to feed me God’s Word. Depending on how you answer these questions you may be like the church in Sardis, living but dead.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

