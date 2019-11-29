So, what were you thankful for?

With Thanksgiving Day just barely in our rear view mirrors, we might take a few minutes to examine what we took the time to give thanks for. People often say that they give thanks for various things, family, the nation, Jesus Christ, just to name a few. The Bible tells us that we are to give thanks to God and even gives a short list of things for which we should give thanks (I Tim. 2:1-2). On occasion we have heard someone say that when they sent to pray, they never could think of what they should give thanks for. We wish to present four prepositions for which we should give thanks to God, that will lead one to remembrance of the things for which they should be thankful.

First, we should be thankful that God has given us something to live “on”. “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Gen. 1:1). “For in six days, the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is…” (Exo. 20:11). This orb upon which we live was designed for our physical life. It provides for us all the necessities to physical life. Thus, all the beauty of this world, is a blessing that comes from God and for which we should be thankful. Multitudes gaze at the beaches and oceans, others at the stars of the sky and others at the majestic mountains. Wildlife, plant life and even people are a joy to behold and a product of God. “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork”. Obviously, much more could be said of this first preposition, but we will move one to our next.

Secondly, we should be thankful that God has given us something to live “by”. It is understood that some do not believe that God has done so, but God has given us an instruction manual for life. We have made the little acrostic from the letters of the word “Bible”, with the words, “Basic, instructions before leaving earth”. Time and space will not allow details concerning the instructions for previous times, yet it is clear from a study of the Bible that in all times, God gave instructions to man. In this, our Christian age, He has revealed His will to us by way of the gospel being revealed by inspiration of the Holy Spirit to the apostles. The apostle, Paul, wrote, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual” (I Cor. 2:9-13). Since the gospel of Christ is the “power of God unto salvation” (Rom. 1:16) and that by which we will be judged in the last day (John 12:48), we should indeed be thankful for this gift from God.

Thirdly, we should be thankful that God has given us something to live “for”. Life has to have purpose in order that one be happy. Many trudge through life, without purpose and never really enjoying life. Many fail to realize that God has given us something to live for. The apostle, Paul, once said, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” (I Cor. 15:19). But, there is much, much more to life than what we have here in this material realm. Paul wrote, “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (II Cor. 5:1). A sermon about heaven that we once heard was called, “The land of no more’s”. The speaker spoke of heaven being the home without any pain, sorrow or death. No more of any of the hardships of this life. Paul said, “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us” (Rom. 8:18). Thank God for the gift of something to live for.

Fourthly, we should be thankful that God has give us something to live “with”. Life would be awfully lonely if we had to live it all by ourselves. Many of our elderly sit daily just wishing someone would call or visit. They know what it would be like. The fact is God gave us family and friends. The family system was one that was begun by God when He created a man and a woman and said that they two would be one flesh (Gen. 2:24). They were told to multiply or in other words bring forth children. Instructions are found in the Bible for the proper order and relationship of members of the family. One of our big problems in this nations has been the gradual destruction of the God given order for a family. The holiday we just celebrated is often exalted because it tends to bring family and friends together. God did this long ago and it is to God that we should give thanks that we have someone to live with.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

