Seven key letters

This is the sixth article of my seven-part series concerning the letters Jesus Christ instructed John to write to the seven churches in Asia Minor. The seven letters can be found in the second and third chapters of The Book of Revelation.

The sixth letter was written to the church in Philadelphia. The city was located 30 miles from Sardis and its’ name means, “Brotherly Love.” This was the newest and smallest of the seven cities and the church was the smallest of the seven churches. The city was known for it’s wine and vineyard. It was eventually destroyed by an earthquake. Today the city exists in what is now called Alasehir, Turkey.

Jesus begins His letter, as He did with the others, by describing to the church something about Himself. He told the church in Philadelphia that He was true and holy. He reminded them that Holds the key of Davy and that He is the one who that opens doors that no one can shut and He also is the one who shuts doors that no one can open.

Jesus tells the church He has set before them an open door and no man can shut it. He says no man can shut it because the church has remained faithful to His word and to His name even though they are small in number, (a little strength). This part of Jesus letter is important for every church of today.

In the bible, open and shut doors always refer to opportunities to minister. A church is not a true church of Jesus Christ if they do not know the opportunities Jesus Christ has created for them to minister. Many churches come and go because they have entered into a door not opened by Christ. Many are just going through the motions of “church” without any real purpose. Most, however, are existing to fill the pockets of Pastors, Bishops and phony self-proclaimed Apostles.

The church at Philadelphia had an opportunity to minister to the lost, despite being small in number. They were known for going out to witness for Christ. But their witnessing, created many enemies. These enemies were referred to in the letter, as those who say they are Jews and are not. Jesus also called them liars. He referred to all of them as members of the synagogue of Satan, for after all, Satan is the father of all lies.

Whenever a church or a believer is doing the work the Lord has called them to do, they will always have to deal with liars and the lies they tell. Jesus encouraged the church to remain faithful.

Jesus makes three promises to the church in Philadelphia. These three promises are the same promises to every faithful church. He first promises the church the day will come when their enemies will have to admit they were right in their beliefs and that they will know Christ loved them. Secondly, Jesus promised the church will not have to face the coming years of tribulation that will soon test all those who are left behind after the rapture. Thirdly, Jesus promises those who remain faithful that He will honor them when the New Jerusalem comes down from heaven.

The promises of God are only available to those who are faithful to Jesus Christ and to the church He is building.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

