Choose hope over worry

What will you ponder in your heart during December? Giving tribute to Mary, the mother of Jesus, who pondered the pieces to a puzzle she could not understand but trusted God to put together in His perfect timing, gives hope and help to go forth in faith while our Father pieces together the precious plans for my life…and yours. He is no respecter of persons and gives each of us free will to build beautiful, blessed lives here while preparing for life eternal in Heaven. God’s gift of life to you, me, and the world where He sent His only Son puts hope in our hearts to stay when we stay closely connected to Christ every day.

The healing power of hope is a gift many people postpone opening which prevents making precious memories that keep us company and close to Christ as we complete His plans for our lives here. This powerful scripture (Psalm 71:14) embodies the season I am enjoying in my life…what about you?

“But I will hope continually. Even to old age and gray hairs.”

Worrying can wipe out hope sending us to shallow living without faith, Hope, and love that so precisely and preciously season our days with exactly what we need to enjoy our journeys. Where is your hope as December dawns and Christmas fills us, overflowing with happiness and hope or heartaches and hardened hearts?

Reading the sixth chapter of Matthew stirred this story of celebrating hope and ceasing to worry during this sacred season, when we celebrate Jesus’ birthday and can create memories that last a lifetime.

“…Don’t worry about things – food, drink, and clothes. For you already have life and a body and they are far more important than what to eat or wear. Look at the birds! They don’t worry about what to eat or store up – for your heavenly Father feeds them…Will all your worries add a single moment to your life?…Your heavenly Father perfectly well knows your needs and will give them to you if you give Him first place in your life and live as He wants you to. So, don’t be anxious about tomorrow. God will take care of your tomorrow too. Live one day at a time.” (The Living Bible)

Have we allowed the commercialization of Christmas to consume with worry about ‘things’ that can steal joy, stop blessings, and stifle memories? Committing to worry less about things being perfect, wise men and women who seek Him come closer to Christ and His children. Why not make Christmas memories this year you can record in your heart and recount through all seasons?

Christmas memories come to mind as I write about letting worries go and taking time to enjoy daily opportunities with loved ones. When our sons were born, Tim’s passion for playing Santa on Christmas Eve was like unto Will Ferrell’s in Elf. Tim waited all year to enjoy every hour of Christmas Eve. After our family meal, we read the Christmas story from Luke, said prayers, left cookies and milk near the chimney, and tucked our sons in bed. Then, the fun began. Waiting to make sure they were asleep, we sat by the fireplace, sipping hot chocolate, watching Christmas Eve Mass, and making sure everything was in place for Santa’s workshop. Tim loved the thrill of putting their gifts together…together. He wanted me by his side sharing every moment together. We played Christmas music, kissed under mistletoe, spun yarns of past Christmases, wrestled with tough toy jobs (like He Man castles and GI Joe Command Centers), danced beside our special tree, arranged gifts in the places the boys picked out, wrote notes to our sons, filled their stockings, and rarely finished our Christmas Eve traditions until dawn. Some of our 32 Christmas Eve celebrations could have been spoiled when exhaustion and need for sleep trumped togetherness. Yet, we stuck it out and shared the wonder of it all… together.

Do you sit, listen, and share time with loved ones like Mary did? Are you so consumed with worry and Martha minded thinking of doing those memories of togetherness at Christmas, or any season, get spoiled? Take time to cherish time together while your loved ones are still here with you. Time spent together, making happy memories, is a gift we should all give and receive in the spirit of love.

James and I shared two Christmases together as man and wife before God called him Home. Our first year, James received a call two weeks before Christmas from his daughter. Kelly was living in her daddy’s house and the water pump stopped working on that bitter cold December day. James dressed early and headed downstairs to pack his tools. Looking forward to getting my work done while he was gone, a stirring inside said, ‘go with your husband.’

He called from downstairs, “I love you and will be back as soon as possible.”

Still clad in my Christmas pajamas, I yelled back, “Wait baby, I’m going with you.”

Dressing quickly, I had no time to put on make-up or fix up. Hopping in his pick-up truck, he kissed my unpainted lips and thanked me for making it a together trip. I sat in his truck while he bought the water pump at Lowes and marveled at the people going in and coming out who looked lonely, sad, and not in the sweet spirit of celebrating the reason for the season.

James and I unloaded the water heater at his house with Kelly coming outside with hugs and offers to help. The bitter cold bit our noses and stung our toes, so James insisted we go inside and stay warm while he worked. My heart said, ‘stay with him’ and I’m so thankful I did.

Entering the closet to help my husband seemed right even though I shivered from head to toe. James tried to send me inside but realized nothing could take me away from my man that cold morning, so he handed me a wrench to hold while he hoisted the heavy water pump in place. One hour of working together resulted in a new water pump being installed, sweet kisses, memories of Sarah and Tim, and sealing our love with a prayer and sweet presence of the Helper Jesus promised His Father would send inside the cold closet. Kelly brought us hot coffee and thanked me for loving her daddy with deep devotion – a gift I cherish. Driving home, James squeezed my hand as we talked of our hope to make many more precious memories together.

I often think of that Friday morning when I pondered whether to clean house or go with my husband. The worry went away when God stirred my heart to go and enjoy our time together, even without make up.

Hope comes when we step in faith to the stirrings in our hearts and trust our Savior who came to bring hope and love to all God’s children.

Slow down, stop worrying, embrace hope, and enjoy Christmas while celebrating the real reason for the season together with those God has given you to love and cherish.

God’s word in Ephesians 1:18 can usher in a season of celebrating His Son happily and hopefully with plans to put Him first and enjoy every day (gift) He gives to the fullest.

“I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you.”

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

