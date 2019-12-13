Seven key letters

This is the last of a seven-part series concerning the seven letters Jesus told Apostle John to write to the seven churches in Asia Minor. This article reflects the important truths revealed in the letter to Laodicea, as noted in Revelation 3:14-22

Laodicea was located 50 miles southeast of Philadelphia. Laodicea was known for its clothing manufacturing, its medical eye slaves and its underground pipes as a source of both hot and cold water. The city was considered a financial center for the world with its large wealthy and rich Jewish population.

Jesus, like the earlier letters, began by describing Himself to the church in such a way that would indicated what He was going to say. He began by calling Himself, “the Amen,” the faithful and true witness and the beginning of the creation. As “the Amen,” Jesus was saying you could rely on His words and His promises. Jesus is the faithful and true witness because He came from God and He is God. Jesus is the source of all creation because according to John 1:3, “All things were made by Him, and without Him, was not any thing made that was made.” Every ministry your church engages in should come from Him and not from someone’s ideas in your church.

In Revelation 3:15-16 Jesus tells the church that it was neither hot nor cold, but lukewarm. And because the church was lukewarm, Jesus informs the church He is about to spew them out of His mouth. In every church and in every believer there are three spiritual temperatures. According to Luke 24:32 you have a burning heart that is on fire for God, or according to Matthew 24:12 you have a cold heart, or according to this letter you are lukewarm, thus being worthless to God. Being a lukewarm church or believer does not mean you have backslidden, but it does mean you do not have genuine faith.

If you want to know whether you or the church you attend is lukewarm, ask this question. If you or your church was gone, would anyone notice?

In Revelation 3:17-18, Jesus informs this church they were deceiving themselves. This church thought it was rich and in need of nothing, while the reality was, the church was wretched, miserable, poor, blind and naked. They were measuring themselves by human standard instead of spiritual standards. This is evident of some churches today who measure themselves by their buildings, large membership rolls, and their financial status. The church was blind, because like so many churches today, it could not see its real spiritual condition. Their pride had made them spiritual blind. Even though they dressed well for church on Sunday mornings, like so many other congregations, they were naked and defeated due to their spiritual blindness. They thought they were glorifying God with their false worship programs designed only to raise money, when in fact, they were disgracing God.

Jesus, in the same two verses gave them recommendations to solve the problems mentioned above. He recommended they be willing to pay the price to purchase from Him, true gold tried by fire. In other words, Jesus was telling them to start doing the things that may bring to them suffering and persecution. Start standing for the Word of God and not for the ways of the world. Please allow me to add here, that Jesus is telling the church of today to stop standing for your political party at the expense of not standing up for the truth of God’s Word. Start helping the poor and witness to the unwanted. Stop picking out members for your church, allow Jesus to pick them for you. For after all, it is His church, not yours.

Jesus also told the church to buy from Him white raiment. He is not saying you have to pay for it, but you have to put yourself in a position to receive it freely. White raiment is symbolic of the righteousness and grace of God, which comes freely with true salvation. Many in the church in Laodicea believed they were righteous and full of the grace of God because of their wealth and status. Then, finally, Jesus told them to apply heavenly eye slave to their eyes, so the Great Physician could operate on their sight and vision.

In Revelation 3:19 Jesus tells the church He still loves them and because He loves them, He would have to chasten and discipline the church. In essence, Jesus was saying they would be chastised in order for them to repent of their pride and humble themselves.

At the end of His letter, Jesus gives the church an invitation. He says, I stand at your door and knock. If you answer the door and let me in. Jesus says, He will come and eat with them. Here, he is appealing to each individual of the church because He is able to do great things even with one willing and humble person of the church. Jesus also tells them that if anyone repents they will be able to sit with Him. Jesus is giving us an invitation to receive great honor from Him.

As we come to the end of this series on the seven key letters, the prayer of everyone who has read this series should be this: May the Lord help us to hear what the spirit is saying today to the church and to every individual in the church.

The seventh letter written to Laodicea

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

