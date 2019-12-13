Change the ways we celebrate Christmas

Do you believe gifts of love and time are the best things we can give this Christmas? Could a firm commitment to focus on strengthening our faith and spending sweet – not stressful – time be needed in our nation? Giving first fruits of time and love (not leftovers) are priceless gifts that get God’s attention and give family and friends precious memories that keep on giving even after decorations are packed away…our ‘duty to love’ will happily stay. Over the top – Martha minded – celebrations and complaining can spoil gift giving and family gatherings, leaving everyone exhausted. Mary, who gave time to sit at Jesus’ feet and hear His stories, understood the beauty of balance and blessing of stopping to smell the roses while they are blooming … before they die. She embodied the real reason for any season by giving love and time to the Lord and loved ones.

May this story encourage each of us to change up the ways we celebrate Christmas. We can choose to keep it simple and sacred by saying ‘no’ to commercialism that crowds out Christ and cherished times together. “For such a time as this”, we can pray and stand up for Jesus when some silent Christians sit on the fence, unbelievers feel offended, and lawmakers appease by disregarding Christian principles our forefathers founded this nation upon. It should get our attention and action as we witness removal of Christ from celebrations, nativity scenes from public places, even Merry Christmas from cards, window displays, and media sources that pound seasonal sentiments without honor and glory given to our Savior – God’s Gift of love to all His children.

We can keep Christ in Christmas if we concentrate on ‘what would Jesus do’ and want us to do in celebrating His birth and staying connected to the Vine, living happily, humbly, honorably, and helpfully while standing up in faith for what is right. Rising up for Jesus in a season when ‘what is right seems wrong and what is wrong seems right’ takes courage. Boldly sharing the good news of the gospel and living by Jesus’ example are great gifts we have the choice to open and enjoy daily. Giving time and love in a sweet spirit, without allowing busy schedules to consume and destroy relationships, brings blessings and gifts of peace, joy, hope, and love that touch eternity. Are we willing to change how we celebrate Christmas by simplifying and shifting focus to Jesus? When we trust, obey, live by faith, and make time to give gifts of love, we can sing joyfully, “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine, oh what a foretaste of heaven divine.” It only takes a spark of faith, hope, and love to start celebrations honoring Christ and fires of revival that teach the world to sing in harmony, “This is my story, this is my song, praising my Savior all the day long.”

Dog eared pages from a precious book, ‘The Wisdom of the Heart’, given to me by Brenda Nordin in a season when it was hard for my heart to sing, remind me to celebrate relationships and make memories while loved ones are still with us. May these words of life be a gift that gets your attention and creates a craving inside your heart to come closer to Christ, give gifts of time and love, and celebrate Christmas by Mary’s example…keeping the focus on Jesus and enjoying the entire season.

“Life is short and we never have enough time for the hearts of those who travel the way with us. O, be swift to love! Make haste to be kind,” Henri Amiel.

“Noone is so near the gods as he who shows kindness.” Seneca

“To love is to give one’s time. We never give the impression that we care when we are in a hurry,” Paul Tournier.

“The only gift is a portion of thyself,” Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“We must not only give what we have; we must also give what we are,” Cardinal Mercier.

“A good conscious is a continual Christmas.” Benjamin Franklin

“Keep the Lord first and cherish time with loved ones while they are still here.” Becky Spell Vann

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Will Ferrell – Elf

Ending this story about giving time and love by singing sweet songs seems just right… that’s what the little pig said about the third bowl of porridge…’it’s just right’!

Join me wherever you are reading this story and sing out loud (or silently) in your heart…’Mary, did you know that your baby boy would one day be our Savior? Joy to the world, the Lord has come, let earth receive her King, O Holy Night, the stars are brightly shining, it is the night of our dear Savior’s birth; We three Kings of Orient are – bearing gifts, we travel afar; O come all ye faithful – come let us adore Him; Silent night, Holy night, all is calm, all is bright, round ‘yon virgin mother and child, Holy infant so tender and mild, sleep in heavenly peace; Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, sweetest name I know; This is my story, this is my song, praising my Savior all the day long…Have yourself a Merry little Christmas, sing a song of cheer. Share gifts of time, love, and celebrate ‘What a Friend you have in Jesus’ all year!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann-1-1-1-1-1.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.