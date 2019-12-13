The apostle Paul, in his introduction to the epistle to the church at Ephesus said, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3). If we had no other passage of scripture that attributed any good end result of getting into Christ than this one verse, we would still have ample motive to move in that direction. This verse tells us that “all” spiritual blessings are “in Christ”, yet there are many passages that specify one or more individual blessings found therein. We shall note a few of these.

However, before delving into the many blessings found in Christ, we would certainly be amiss if we failed to mention up front just what one has to do to reach that location. There are only two verses that specifically state how we can get into Christ and one other that shows the same thing, but from a different angle. Paul told the Roman brethren, “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?” (Rom. 6:3). To the Galatians he wrote, “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:27). The third verse mentioned is I Corinthians 12:13 which says that we are baptized into His body. The way to get into Christ is to be baptized into Christ. You have to have help to misunderstand that.

When one speaks of where one would need to be to be saved, one would have to know from what he was to be saved. The place for one to be in order to be saved from the flood of Noah’s day was, in the ark that Noah built. Eight souls were saved then by being in that location (I Pet. 3:20). If one wishes to be saved from the wages of sin (Rom. 6:23) or in other words from eternal destruction, one will have to be where all spiritual blessings are, in Christ Jesus. Paul told Timothy that he “…endured all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory” (II Tim. 2:10). The apostle John wrote, “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son” (I John 5:11). Though the words are not stated, the passage we referenced from the book of Romans also shows our salvation is in Christ. Paul stated that they were baptized into Christ and into His death, and then stated, “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). Note when newness of life began, at the point of being baptized into Christ. Paul told the Corinthians, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17). Again, it is evident that one must be baptized into Christ in order to be saved, for that is where salvation is. And again, one must have help to misunderstand that. However, we do admit that much help in misunderstanding is readily available.

Now to other blessings that one can find “in” Christ Jesus. We could easily fill the remainder of our space with specific blessings that the very words are used concerning them. For instance in the book of Ephesians, following the statement that “all spiritual blessings in heavenly places” are in Christ (Eph. 1:3), Paul wrote that we are chosen in Him (Eph. 1:4) that we have redemption through His blood (Eph. 1:7) and the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7). Also he stated that it is in Christ that we have obtained an inheritance (Eph. 1:11). Going through the New Testament noting all the things that are blessings that we have “in Christ” would take all our space and more.

With the space remaining, let us note one blessing in particular that is often overlooked by the world in general. All over our land we find people who claim to be Christians but have never been baptized into Christ. Many have been baptized, but not according to the requirements of the baptism that puts us into Christ. One must believe the gospel, repent of their sins, confess Christ as the Son of God and be baptized into Christ for the remission of sins. At that point the Lord adds that individual to His body the church (Acts 2:41, 47). Multitudes who have not done this still bow their heads and pray to God. Dear friends and brethren, prayer is a blessing that is bestowed upon those who are in Christ Jesus. Those who receive Christ have the power to become the sons of God (John 1:12). This shows all mankind are not the children of God. Paul told the Philippians that they were the sons of God (Phil. 2:15). We cannot pray “our Father” when God is not our Father. The previously blind man stated, “God heareth not sinners” (John 9:31), but he was not an inspired speaker. Peter was, and he wrote, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil” (I Pet. 3:12). My friends, one of the many great blessings that God has bestowed upon us in His dear Son is the blessing of prayer. It is your birthright, thank God for it.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

