Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church will host A Christmas Concert featuring featuring five grand pianos. Performers will include Lara Capparuccia, Jean Hatch, Melissa Fulton, Marquita Someliana-Lauer and Stan Benton. The concert will be held on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. All five musicians will play together as well as duets, trios, and solos. Compositions will consist of a wide variety of classical and contemporary holiday arrangements. The pianos are set up and ready for the concert.