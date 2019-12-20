The boy Jesus

As we continue to celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us not forget a very important lesson found in Luke 2:41-49.

When Jesus was 12 years old, He accompanied His parents, Mary and Joseph to Jerusalem. This was a yearly trip from Nazareth for the family to celebrate Passover. Jesus was not yet 13, so He was not allowed to be a full member of the Jewish religious community.

When Passover was over, Mary and Joseph began to make the trip back home along with other crowds of people. They noticed Jesus was not with them and they supposed He was with another group of people traveling the road home. After a days journey, Jesus still was not with them so they tracked back and began to ask kinfolks and friends had they seen Jesus. After searching for Jesus without finding Him, they decided to go back to Jerusalem.

Upon arriving in Jerusalem, they searched for Him for three days. Finally they found Jesus inside the Temple. He was there in the midst of religious teachers, listening and asking questions. The bible uses the term doctors, but in reality, the term doctors means rabbis, teachers of the law.

All that heard Jesus during this exchange with the rabbis were astonished and amazed at Jesus’ understanding of the law and the answers He gave to the rabbis questions. Even His parents were amazed with how Jesus handled Himself.

The Old Testament was the only written Word available at the time. It placed great responsibility on parents to saturate their children’s mind with scripture. Jesus was able to discuss rationally and intelligently with the preachers of His day because of the upbringing He received from His parents.

What about your children or grandchildren?

The bible stills places responsibility on parents to teach their children the Word of God. Today many parents just simply ship their children off to church expecting and sometimes demanding the church to teach their children what should have been taught at home. It is the same attitude that some parents have with school. They expect the teachers to teach their children what should have been taught at home.

You do not have to wait to be an adult in order to be like Jesus. Children can be like the little boy Jesus if parents would teach them correctly. Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Parents should take away the television, the video games, the x-boxes, the tablet, and even some sporting activities, just long enough to spend time with their children, teaching and discussing with them the Word of God.

I am so grateful to my upbringing, whereby my mother and grandparents made me read the bible and on Sunday Mornings they made me discuss with them what I had read. There is nothing more important for a parent to do for their children.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

