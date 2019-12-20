Man says, God says

Most of us have seen the words making up our title many times. Usually, there are a few examples of deviations from God’s word compared to what God’s word actually says, following that title. There has been and maybe still is a television program with that name. The fact of the matter is that very often there is a great and conflicting difference between what God has said and what man has and is saying. Isaiah wrote, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa. 55:8-9). Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). Any time man begins to follow his own way rather than God’s way, the end thereof is destruction. Yet, man persists in going his own way. The prophet Jeremiah wrote, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein” (Jer. 6:16). I don’t know about you, but I stand amazed that anyone would have the audacity to openly defy the word of God in favor of their own way. Yet, the scriptures teach that many will opt out of the way of God and cleave to that which pleases them. Paul told Timothy that, “…the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). Even in the days of physical Israel, the prophet Isaiah wrote, “That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:9-10).

A puzzling aspect of this, however, is that so many of the things wherein what God says and what man says conflict are so clear that it seems almost impossible for one to embrace such a contrast. With our remaining space, let us consider a few of the extremely clear conflicts between what God said and what man says.

Many often says that the Old Testament has not been removed, that we are under both the old and the new. However, God said that the old law was taken out of the way and nailed to the cross (Col. 2:14). He said that it had been abolished by the death of Christ on the cross (Eph. 2:14-15). He said that the gospel of Christ is the power of God and reveals all the righteousness of God in this age (Rom. 1:16-17).

Man says that there are many roads leading to heaven. You have probably heard someone say, we’re all going to the same place, just taking different routes. However, God said something that absolutely contradicts that. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). Jesus also said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21).

Linked to that last contrast is that man teaches that all one has to do in order to be saved is believe in Jesus Christ. There is no doubt that God has commanded that we believe in His Son in order to be saved, but God said that it takes more than just belief. Three times in the second chapter of the book of James, he stated that faith without works is dead (James 2:17, 20, 26). In John 12:42 we read of those who believed on the Lord, but they would not confess Him. Jesus clearly said that any who would not confess Him, He would not confess them before the Father in heaven (Matt. 10:32-33).

Man says that one does not have to be baptized to be saved. Of course if one believes the words of men concerning faith only, they would by necessity be saying that one does not have to be baptized to be saved. So what did God say on the subject? God said, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved” (Mark 16:16). God said, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ” (James 1:21). God said that one should be baptized for the remission of their sins (Acts 2:38). God said that baptism washes away ones sins (Acts 22:16). No matter what man says on the subject, it is clear that God said one must be baptized for the remission of sins to be saved. Our list could go on and on concerning things that man says that directly conflict with what God said. God does not teach one church is as good as another. God does not teach Jesus is coming back to set up His kingdom. God does not teach that one can worship however it pleased them as well as other things. The key is to look for yourself to see what God has rather than listen to what man says and then embrace what God actually said.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Robert-Oliver-1-1-1-1.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]