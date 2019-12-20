What do you ponder in your heart while preparing to celebrate Christmas?

Studying John in my NIV Women’s Devotional Bible, I read John’s subtitles… the powerful Son of God who came in human flesh, gave his life on the cross, and then returned to His Father. His coming shows how much the Father and Son love us. Jesus’ parting command was for us to show that same sacrificial love to one another. John’s purpose was for us to believe Jesus is Christ, the Son of God and to promise that we will love others as He loves us. This prelude to John gives reason for all Christmas celebrations to be centered on Christ.

Yet, all celebrations are not joyous. Subtitles in John 7 made me sad. “Is Jesus the Christ? – ”Unbelief of the Jewish Leaders!” During Jesus’ teaching in the temple, he told the divided crowd, “I am with you for only a short time and then I go to the One who sent Me. You will look for Me but you will not find Me and where I am, you cannot come.”

Some people believed Jesus was the Prophet, others thought He was the Christ, some doubted saying Christ could not come from Galilee. Who do we say Jesus is today? Peter’s boldly answered long ago that Jesus was the Son of God, yet denied Jesus three times. Pondering with fingers still on keyboard…how many times have I (have you) denied Jesus? During the Columbine shooting, a young girl stared at a gun pointed in her face and professed her love for Jesus. Her faith trumped her fear when there was no time to ponder.

Do we ponder things in our hearts as did Mary? Are we divided because of worldly ways that discount the honor and glory due to Jesus? Do we believe the whole story of Jesus and HIs love while looking for His return any day?

The people were divided because of Jesus. Some wanted to seize Him but no one would touch Him. When the Pharisees took a woman caught in adultery to the Mount of Olives, they tried to trap Jesus. Yet, our wise, wonderful Jesus kneeled to write in the dirt, “If any of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.”

They listened to Jesus and left one by one. When it was just Jesus and the woman, He stood and asked, ‘Woman, where are they, has no one condemned you? She told him, ‘No’!

Jesus said, “Then, neither do I condemn you, Go now and leave your life of sin.”

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12

Believing that Jesus is the light of the world, confessing sins, reconnecting closely with the Lord and loved ones, and celebrating Christmas with His love living in our hearts and light shining in our lives seals us with the Holy Spirit. What a great gift He gives when we believe and receive in the spirit of love.

Mary pondered many things that seemed beyond belief. She prayed and pursued inner stirrings, even the trip to visit Elizabeth. She had no outline with details that described what she, Joseph, and their family would experience with Jesus as their son and brother, but she believed, trusted the sign God sent, and stayed true to her calling to be the mother of Jesus. Mary was willing to give generously and love actively in order to raise up God’s Son. Surely, she pondered things that brought blessings and burdens, heartaches and hallelujahs, troubles and triumphs through the years of watching Him grow up for God.

What do you ponder in your heart with Christmas less than one week away? Has loneliness been your companion while watching the tree twinkle, wrapping gifts, waiting for calls and visits from friends and family? Mary must have endured loneliness throughout seasons when the wonder of it all overwhelmed. Many times in Jesus’ adult life, he chose to be alone so he could commune with His Father. Yet, He enjoyed the companionship of his closest disciples – Peter, James, and John – and trips to the home of Mary, Martha, and John. Jesus could have become stuck in loneliness but chose to reach out and fellowship with family and friends who loved and looked out for Him. Following Jesus’ example to enjoy alone time with the Father but not stew in loneliness is wise. We may ponder the plight of being lonely on Christmas Eve when families gather for church services with no one to sit with, no one to read the Christmas story with and tuck in bed, sip hot chocolate with by the fire, or cuddle up with to watch Hallmark movies, but we are never alone. Jesus is with us wherever we are.

While pondering what this Christmas will be like, take action to make it a celebration that honors Jesus, heals any wounds or brokenness that has a hold on your happiness, and helps you give generously from a heart where Jesus is living out loud in love.

Christmas is love in action. Every time we love and every time we give…it’s Christmas.

Helen Keller’s divine words – written in my journal titled Show Love- seem to shout from the pages where I scribbled them with a message (gift) from Jesus to end this last story before Christmas.

“The only blind person at Christmas is he who has not Christmas in his heart”!

If you do not feel Christmas in your heart, I pray the eyes of your heart will be opened, your love for the Lord and loved ones will be renewed, and things you ponder in your heart will be all about Jesus and His love.

Merry Christmas to every faithful reader who gives a great gift when you read the love stories God sends to my heart and relates blessings received when He crosses our paths in wondrous ways. God bless you dear friends – Have yourselves a Merry Little Christmas Day!

By Becky Spell Vann

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim's Gift Love Ministry.

