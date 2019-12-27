Tim’s Gift presents Acts of Kindness

Courtesy Photos Sonshine Kids make cards and crafts to share during the holidays . - Courtesy Photos Volunteers pose after clean up and celebrate an Act of Kindness that brought people together to receive Toys for Tots at Dodge Performance, food at Salemburg Food Bank - and clothes -donated by a local business - at First Baptist 408 College Street with First Baptist 900 College Street, Tim’s Gift Ministry , and Bread of Life Church joining together in Christian unity to make this event a community wide blessing. - Courtesy Photos Learning Station students enjoyed placing ornaments with their kind deed noted on the Acts of kindness Tree. - Courtesy Photos Terry Lee, Ray Ammons, and Becky Spell share appreciation for acts of kindness from each person who helped make the Saturday before Christmas a day of unity in the city/county when food, toys, and clothes were given to people. - - Courtesy Photos Pastors Leonard Henry and Ray Ammons, along with volunteers from their churches, celebrate the spirit of Christmas as people were helped the Saturday before Christmas by Brooks Brothers act of kindness. - - Courtesy Photos The Acts of kindness Tree has several ornaments made by the Sonshine Kids. - - Courtesy Photos Youth from First Baptist do acts of kindness and get Beta points for community service. - -

Volunteers pose after clean up and celebrate an Act of Kindness that brought people together to receive Toys for Tots at Dodge Performance, food at Salemburg Food Bank – and clothes -donated by a local business – at First Baptist 408 College Street with First Baptist 900 College Street, Tim’s Gift Ministry , and Bread of Life Church joining together in Christian unity to make this event a community wide blessing.

Learning Station students enjoyed placing ornaments with their kind deed noted on the Acts of kindness Tree.

Sonshine Kids make cards and crafts to share during the holidays .

Pastors Leonard Henry and Ray Ammons, along with volunteers from their churches, celebrate the spirit of Christmas as people were helped the Saturday before Christmas by Brooks Brothers act of kindness.

Terry Lee, Ray Ammons, and Becky Spell share appreciation for acts of kindness from each person who helped make the Saturday before Christmas a day of unity in the city/county when food, toys, and clothes were given to people.

Youth from First Baptist do acts of kindness and get Beta points for community service.

The Acts of kindness Tree has several ornaments made by the Sonshine Kids.