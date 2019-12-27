It seems a bit backwards to start with a title that says “The End.” We all kind of understand that if it is the end, there is not anything to follow. In bygone years children watched to the conclusion of a Roadrunner cartoon and when Wile E. Coyote found himself one more time, hanging in the air with nothing below but a long fall to the bottom of a canyon, then to see him hold up a sign just before he disappeared form sight which read, “The End.” We are at “The End” of another year of life on this orb. Often at this time we stop and give consideration to that which is past in order that we might determine if there are needed changes for the future. We usually call those intended improvements, new year’s resolutions. However, there are a lot of “ends” and they cannot all be measured simply by a time measurement, such as a year. Rather than dwell on individual particulars that we might indeed have need to adjust for the coming year, we wish to give thought to what can probably be described as the single “greatest end” of all times, the end of our physical life.

It is a fact that man that lives will die. The Hebrew writer stated, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). When we read the genealogies of the book of Genesis, we read of a time when man lived long ages as compared to this present time. Adam lived to be 930 years old. Seth lived to be 912 years old. And, of course Methuselah is known to be the oldest of all lived to be 969 years. Yet, in every one of those cases, with the exception of Enoch, the words following the number of years that they lived were, “and he died” (Gen. 5). As far as any changes or adjustments of our lives that we might secure a home in heaven is concerned, this end we call death ends those opportunities, for our judgment will be based on what we have done in this present body. Paul told the Corinthians, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Thus, if there are any changes that need to be made, they must be made prior to reaching the end of our life on this earth.

However, our physical death does not mark the end of all ends. There is still, in the future, the end of time and the existence of all physical things. Many have come to their end and many more may yet come to their end before that end of all ends comes, but some will still be alive when that time does arrive. The apostle Peter refers to that end as the day of the Lord and says that it will come as a thief in the night (II Pet. 3:10). The apostle Paul wrote, “For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we, which are alive and remain, shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air, and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (I Thess. 4:15-17).

Let us give consideration to three things that will occur at this end that have a direct bearing on our eternal destiny. First, note that there will be a judgment. The Hebrew writer said it was just as sure as death (Heb. 9:27). We will all, both the living and the dead, be judged by Jesus Christ at that time. Paul told those of Athens that God, “…hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead” (Act. 17:31). Paul told Timothy that “…the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom” (II Tim. 4:1). We will be judged by what we have done as compared to the commands of the Lord (II Cor. 5:10; Rom. 2:16; John 12:48). Secondly when that time comes, “Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power” (I Cor. 15:24). The Lord is not going to come and set up His kingdom, but will at that time turn the kingdom over to the Father and cease to reign. He is presently reigning as King of kings and Lord of lords. This harmonizes with the fact that we will be judged by whether we have obeyed Him or not. Jesus once asked, “Why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say” (Luke 6:46). And, thirdly when the end comes, all that is material in nature will cease to exist. Peter wrote, “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up. Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness” (II Peter. 3:10-11). We do not know when the end will be, but it would seem to be obvious that we must be prepared for it when it comes.

