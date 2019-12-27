Are you still praising God for the good gifts you received or partly pouting over gifts you hoped for but did not receive? Growing up in a home where Christmas celebrations were anticipated all year long, my brother, Billy, and I dreaded the day after Christmas. We dreamed of Christmas Day lasting longer, for we enjoyed family togetherness, our country store being closed, gifts to open, church programs, bountiful food, and holiday surprises our parents provided throughout the most wonderful season of the year. Yet, there were years when we pouted and thought our pile of gifts were less than our siblings. When Tim and I happily began our own holiday traditions, we understood the thrill of seeing children and family receive great gifts and the heartbreak when they were disappointed (though they never said it) for gifts not received. Tim and I felt the pain when our children pouted, which I can only remember one time when their paint guns arrived a day late and were not in place on Christmas morning. We pouted more than our sons for we wanted to share the joy of seeing them receive what they asked for. So, it is with God.

Imagine how God feels when we celebrate His Son’s birthday without praising and honoring Jesus? Christ is often left out of Christmas. We become overwhelmed with plans, parties, and plenty of things to give and receive. With all good intentions to pray, read the bible, attend church, help people in need, and share family time, we often give Father and family our leftover time and talents. These are the things our Lord and loved ones truly want to receive…time together to celebrate gifts He gives (life, sight, hearing, taste, healing, wisdom, laughter, smell, sleep, and so many more we take for granted, to celebrate the joy of being a family by doing things together. We need not dread the day after Christmas because Christmas can be every day of the year when Jesus lives in our hearts. We have two choices when we receive things we did not choose in our lives: keep praising with thankful hearts for the gifts we do have left – or – get stuck in pitiful pouting ‘woe is me’ for the gifts no longer with us or ones we have not received. What will our choice be with Christmas decorations still blinking in our homes and New Year’s resolutions pondered in our hearts?

On Dec. 27, 2014, I received a gift I did not want. My husband, James, was called home to Heaven in the twinkling of an eye. It happened so fast; we didn’t even get to say good bye. Yet, peaceful presence of the Holy Spirit in my heart and our home kept me lifted in love and surrounded by loyal family and friends…gifts sent in His perfect timing. When pouting and pleading for answers pounded inside, God sent a sign the day after James’ funeral that brought peace beyond understanding. A dear friend called with a message God gave her in a dream. As Susan shared divine words meant to help me move forward, my heart leaped with joy while thankful tears flowed, and my family wondering what in the world was happening. God was giving a gift I needed through a faithful friend (I rarely get to see) who did not discount her dream (vision) but obeyed what God stirred her heart to do. Oh, the precious gifts He sends, even in the valley when storm clouds take away our sunshine…God is good.

This story stirred when I found a poem my dear friend and teaching teammate, Cathy, gave me in Jan. 2004, when my sister, Glenda, passed away. It seems to have been divinely placed in my path to end this last story I write in 2019. Cathy’s words are perfectly penned for any season or gift we have praised God for or those we have painfully passed through as God gives special gifts to store in our hearts.

Thank you Susan and Cathy for sharing divine words that have helped me praise – not pout – through seasons of sorrow and sunshine. May this story be a gift for each person reading it to receive with an inner yearning to grow closer to the Lord and loved ones before they (or you) are no longer here. May each of us accept the challenge to praise, honor, and spend precious time communing with the Helper in our hearts and family in our lives throughout 2020! Let us receive His gifts (wanted or unwanted) in a spirit of love and humility…knowing He brings good from the bad according to His purpose and plans for our lives. May our hearts (treasure chests) be filled to the brim with blessings from Him.

Cathy’s poem was prefaced with these words –

Becky, Those that you love will always live in your heart…

“God gives to us, each one of us,

A very special gift –

A vault to store sweet memories

Of those whom we hold dear.

Remembrances of words and smiles

Are housed in this heart – box;

Caught up in yesteryear.

We do not need a key or pass

To access treasures there.

A dream, a date, a déjà vu

Unlocks the memory chest.

Those visions, ripe with gratitude,

Evolve and grow with time –

Just block out all diversions and

Your heart will do the rest.”

Happy New Year… with prayer and praise as we look to God for peace and prosperity. I am grateful to share the love stories God sends and hope this year we all grow closer to Him.

