More time for his word

I have often talked about and preached about the importance of spending time with the Lord by studying His word. As we enter into a new year and a new decade, I strongly urge you to make studying God’s Word more in 2020, your number one priority.

In the times we are living in, the Word of God is the only thing that will sustain and keep us. No one knows what 2020 holds for them, but all of us know, that it is God who holds 2020.

As we move forward into this new year and new decade, forget about your past mistakes. Forget about the things you failed to accomplish. Forget about friends and relationships that may have been lost. Forget about the material things you wanted but did not receive. Forget about past resolutions. Forget about what the enemy may have stolen from you. Focus only on having good success in 2020.

The bible says in Joshua 1:8 that if we meditate on God’s word day and night we shall make our way prosperous and we will have good success. Prosperity comes only when our soul prosperous Before God can change your circumstances for the better, He first wants to change your heart Only the Word of God can change a person’s heart.

Having good success means you are well pleasing to the Lord and you have not put yourself in a position whereby the devil can steal, kill and destroy. I know from experience, meditating on God’s Word, will take you places where you never thought you would go.. Meditating on God’s Word will enable you to put yourself in a position to be blessed by the Lord as never before. Meditating on God’s Word will change your way of thinking, while at the same time, energize the creative forces God had placed inside of you.

For any of the above to happen, we must take time to spend more time in God’s Word. There is nothing more important in our daily lives than to allocate time to spend in God’s Word. Make it a daily habit and see the goodness of the Lord permeating throughout your life. I promise, it will happen.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Owens_2-2-1-2-.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.