A new life for 2020?

The apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthian church saying, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17). To the Colossians he wrote, “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God” (Col. 3:1). Both of these cities had been wrapped in debauchery and wickedness while participating in their idolatrous religions. However, after becoming Christians, there was a new way of living, a new life in Christ Jesus. This new life is first dependant upon being “in” Christ. Obedience to Christ puts one “in” Christ. To the Galatians he wrote, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:26-27). To the Romans he wrote, “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). One must then dwell “in him” through obedience. John wrote, “And he that keepeth his commandments dwelleth in him, and he in him (I John 3:24) and, “Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son” (II John 9).

Let us consider some of the things that are supposed to be new once we are in Christ. First, we have a new name. The prophet Isaiah spoke long ago saying, “And the Gentiles shall see thy righteousness, and all kings thy glory: and thou shalt be called by a new name, which the mouth of the Lord shall name” (Isa. 62:2). Note that it would be when the Gentiles were added that the new name would be given. In Acts chapters ten and eleven, we read of the Gentiles first being added, the household of Cornelius. It was following this event that the text says, “And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” (Acts 11:26). Once one is in Christ they wear the new name given by God, “Christian”.

Once in Christ, one has a new relationship with God and with His Son. Paul wrote, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus” (Gal. 3:26). And, John wrote, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God” (I John 3:1). We are God’s children! As children, we are “heirs of God, joint-heirs with Christ” (Rom. 8:17). Jesus said that, “whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother” (Matt. 12:50). We are indeed a part of God’s family.

Once in Christ, we have a new law. New in this case is still almost 2,000 years old. However, it is new as compared to the old. The Hebrew writer said, “For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah” (Heb. 8:8), and “In that he saith, A new covenant, he hath made the first old” (Heb. 8:13). The last will and testament of Jesus Christ is that to which we are to adhere. “God who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, who he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds” (Heb. 12:1-2).

Once in Christ, we have a new goal for this life. To the Colossians Paul wrote, “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on the things on the earth. For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory” (Col. 3:1-4). Though we must provide for ourselves in this life, the physical things of life will no longer be of highest priority in life. “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? (Mark 8:36). Jesus said, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal” (Matt. 6:19-20).

Friends, the word of God tells us that all spiritual blessings are “in” Christ (Eph. 1:3). Therefore, there are no spiritual blessings “outside” of Christ. The greatest spiritual blessing that can be obtained is eternal life, and that too is found “in Christ” (II Tim. 2:10). “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17).

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

