UMO to host annual church night

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive (UMO) will hold a special night of basketball games for church members of all ages to enjoy in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The University of Mount Olive Trojans will compete against Erskine College. The women’s team is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. with the men’s team starting at 6 p.m. There will be a variety of half-time activities for people of all ages. The church with the most people in attendance will be awarded a scholarship. Tickets for both games are being sold at a special discounted rate of $1 for those attending with a church group. All churches are invited to attend.

For tickets or more information, contact Tim Woodard at [email protected] or call 919-658-7793.

UMO President Dr. David Poole, left, presents a scholarship during last year's Church Night Basketball games to the church with the most people in attendance. All churches are invited to attend.

Basketball games set for Jan. 25