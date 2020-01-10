I have one more spiritual admonition for 2020 from Acts 4:13 The verse says “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marveled, and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus.”

Do you want to have an amazing year for all of 2020? Do you want to do things that you and others never thought you could do? Do you want to receive every single blessing the Lord has prepared for you to receive for 2020? Do you want to be in the best financial, mental, spiritual and physical shape that you have ever been in? And when all is said and done, do you want the most frequent thing said about you by others is that, you have been with Jesus?

The bible tells us in Revelation 19:13 that the name of Jesus is the Word of God. John 1:14 tells us, “And the Word was made flesh and dwell among us and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” It is so obvious and simple: To be with Jesus means reading the Word of God.

To my readers, this article may sound very familiar to other articles I have written concerning the importance of studying the bible. The emphasis here, however, the impact it will have on others.

Being with Jesus will allow others to see something in you and about you that they have never seen before. They will see not only boldness, but conviction, a different level of confidence and spiritual aggressiveness. These and other traits of Jesus will spill out of you in such a way that others will know, this isn’t you but it is Jesus.

Being with Jesus will bring out a heightened level of creativity that you may have thought was non-existent. You will see and develop new ways of doing things, new ways of thinking, new ways of serving others, new types of ministry and more importantly, new ways to honor God.

Being with Jesus will cause you to walk in a new state of humbleness. You realize more and more, it’s not about me, but it is about Him. You will not allow anyone to praise or complement you on doing great and amazing things. And if you are a Pastor or Preacher you will not allow anyone to honor you with a program or service, because as Peter said to the people who began to praise him, you know nothing great or amazing done by you was because of your power or holiness, (Acts 3:12).

Make 2020 an amazing year by being with Jesus.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

