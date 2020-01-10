Making short term resolutions

Many are the new year’s resolutions that are made each year and are those which don’t make it over the first hurdle of a week. We often joke about how quickly these resolutions are usually dropped. There are indeed many good goals that need to be set and reached in the lives of us all, but if we set our sights a little lower, we just might reach much higher. There are a number of things that would do us well to give consideration to when it comes to our future plans.

First, we may in fact be planning for a time we will never see. James wrote, “Go to now, ye that say, To day or to morrow we will go into such a city, and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain: Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away, For that ye ought to say, If the Lord will, we shall live, and do this, or that” (James 4:13-15). We may plan for next year when a tomorrow will not even be found. The wise man Solomon said, “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day my bring forth” (Proverbs 27:1). The Lord told of a man who found himself to be prospering above that for which he had planned. He began to make plans to lay up in store his prosperity for a life of ease. He said to himself, “I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry” (Luke 12:16-19). He had given no thought to the concept that he may not have a tomorrow. “But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things, be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:20-21). There are two great unknowns when it comes to plans for the future, we do not know when we will die and we do not know when the Lord will return. Concerning when we will each die, we can often have some warning of our death, such as when we are stricken with disease or illness. However, everyone knows that death can come unexpectedly for anyone, no matter their age. Sept. 11, 2001 is a date that will long be remembered in this nation. Terrorist’s attacks brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Some 3,000 people lost their lives in that event. None of them got up that morning expecting to die before nightfall. Life can be fragile. When considering the Lord’s return, no matter how many people have and will continue to set dates that they say the Lord will return on, we do not have any idea when that will occur. Man says the Lord will return on such and such a date, the Lord says, “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matt. 24:36). He also said, “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh” (Matt. 25:13). Some years later Peter said, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance, But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night…” (II Pet. 3:9-10). He will come and when we expect it not.

There are plenty of areas in which we need to plan for the future, to deny that is not our purpose. Our purpose here is to instill in each of us an urgency to live each day as if it is our last. We will have ample opportunity to apply our resolution mindset with a short term goal in mind. Recall that Jesus said, “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?…But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:31, 33). But, note what He said next! He said, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Matt. 6:34). Friend, rest assured each day will possess its own responsibilities, opportunities, trials, tribulations and temptations to keep us busy resolving to do His will in every way. We start each new year with the idea of starting over, thus the resolutions. We just need to start each day with that same mind-set. Let us wake with the view of another opportunity before us to correct any and all shortcomings we might have in the eyes of Him to whom we have to do. All our thoughts and actions are visible in every way to Him (Jer. 11:20; 17:10; Heb. 4:13). Why concern ourselves with how much money we can have laid up for our retirement when that which is of far more value, if weighed on the scales today would be found lacking? Jesus said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul” (Mark 8:36). Let us resolve to obey God in becoming a child of God today. Let us resolve to then live as a child of God, today. Let us resolve to care about the spiritual and the physical needs of others, today. Then, tomorrow will take care of itself.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

