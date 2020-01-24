There is a serious problem that is causing great harm, confusion, disdain and division. Churches are fighting within themselves and churches are ripped with divisions. Families are at variance with one another. A new wave of discrimination and bigotry has landed on our beaches of life. Children and teenagers are confused and parents are lost in terms of what to do. The problem or should I say the real issue is the LBGT community. As always, the Word of God can shed some light on this issue.

Romans 1:18-32 is a passage we all need to understand fully.

Mankind began with man knowing God. God revealed Himself to man as His creator and by the things God made. Psalm 19:1 tells us that the heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows His handiwork. Man knew the truth about God but eventually would not allow God’s truth to work in some of their individual lives. As time evolved, the existence of God and His truth was suppressed.

Romans 1:18-23 tells us when mankind knew God existed it did not glorify God as God and was unthankful. Mankind then changed the image and glory of the incorruptible God to images of corruptible things. These images led mankind to change the truth of God into a lie. Since mankind was without excuse for not recognizing God and His truth, God simply gave up on those who would not adhere to His existence. In other words, God simply let them do whatever their futile minds and the lusts in their darkened hearts lead them to do. This resulted in three dire consequences, which explains where we are today.

First of all, according to Romans 1:24, when God let them do whatever they wanted to do, it brought about ungodliness and uncleanness. The ungodliness and uncleanness caused many to dishonor their bodies between themselves.

Secondly, according to Romans 1:26-27, God gave them up to all kinds of sexual depravity which resulted in women with women and men with men. Their activity resulted in a just recompense in themselves better known as the aid virus.

Thirdly, according to Romans 1:28-32, all of the above resulted in individuals having reprobate minds. Minds that are unable to accept the truth of God’s word, minds that would believe a lie rather than the truth and minds that causes one to do things that are unfitting.

Today many of our institutions such as family and church have been infected with a reprobate mind set. This is why churches are fighting and are being divided by same-sex marriages. This is why families are being torn apart. This is why the media and government is supporting such activity mentioned above.

The scriptures tell us there is nothing new under the sun. What we are seeing now is nothing new. It is just more evident. Is there any wonder that our Lord is soon to come.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist