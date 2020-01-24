UMO to hold spring revival featuring

Dabbs - Courtesy photo Elevation Worship’s husband and wife duo Jonsal and Jenna and Elevation’s nine piece band and worship team will kick off the revival series at UMO on Feb. 16. - Courtesy photo Majesty Rose will lead worship on Feb. 18 at UMO. - Courtesy photo Rector - -

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive (UMO) will hold its annual Spring Revival on Sunday, Feb. 16 through Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena. The three-night revival will feature incredible worship, speakers, and artists.

The theme will be “Crazy Love.”

“The scripture tells us in John 3:16, that God’s love for us was so radical, that he was willing to give up the one thing that was most precious to him, the one sacrifice that would never be flawed by men. His Son Jesus.” Director of Campus Ministries Lester Rector noted. “The “Crazy Love” Revival at UMO Will be a time in which we are established and renewed in that love.”

Elevation Worship’s husband and wife duo Jonsal and Jenna and Elevation’s nine piece band and worship team will kick off the revival series on Feb. 16.

Reggie Dabbs, a motivational speaker, accomplished musician and author will be the guest speaker on Feb. 17. His “never give up” message has become the driving force behind his ministry career. Dabbs annually speaks to over two million students worldwide. He has also spoken to the US military, New England Patriots, as well as organizations and churches around the globe. Leading worship on the third night, Feb. 18, will be Majesty Rose. Rose is known for her incredible vocal work on the 13th season of the television show American Idol, in which she was a top 10 finalist. Rose has collaborated with the world renowned Bethel Music organization and Passion music organization. She is currently based out of the Raleigh, North Carolina area as a worship leader and artist. Speaking will be Lester Rector, UMO Director of Campus Ministries and Director of the newest UMO Outreach group, Carolina Sound.

The events are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Rector at [email protected]

Well-known speakers, artists and musicians featured