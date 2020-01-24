Are the happiest people those who help?

Do you believe the happiest people are those who help others, make a difference and give? Biblical principles support helping, giving and making a difference.

From, ‘It is better to give than to receive to the example when the widow got God’s attention by giving her two mites, give what you’ve decided in your heart – not reluctantly, for God loves a cheerful giver, a gift opens the way and ushers the giver into the presence of the Great, …whoever refreshes others will be refreshed, give – and it will be given unto you, and you will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion’… gives reason for God’s children to give and help our fellow brothers and sisters with an attitude of gratitude pleasing to our heavenly Father.

Some personal comments posted concerning the title for this story include (names withheld): “Give and spend and God will send; Luke 6:30 Hmm, can we really do this guys?; The power of giving is deep within your heart. Do your part and leave the rest to God the Provider; If you give willingly from your heart, you will receive more than you desire; I love to give what I have because I know the Lord will bless me with more than I gave out.

Mama says, ‘You can’t beat God giving no matter how hard you try.”

Besides, giving tithes to your church and offerings where you feel led, giving support to local, national, and global charities can make a positive difference in our world. Several annual events that emphasize helping others provide opportunities to ‘go and tell’ the good news by doing things that emulate Jesus’ example.

Each year any official nonprofits all over the world celebrate a global day of giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. A red heart with giving hands symbolizes Giving Tuesday. People make donations online or personally visit participating nonprofits to give support and financial assistance. Many nonprofits in Clinton and Sampson County have joined this global day of giving. Tim’s Gift Inc. opens their doors from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, welcomes friends and neighbors with snacks and hot cider and have humbly received notes and donations that blessed beyond measure. Dec. 3 is 2020 Giving Tuesday.

Nationally, Make a Difference Day began in the United States in 1992 with hope to stir up support for community service and volunteerism from sea to shining sea. It is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of October with millions of Americans volunteering and doing projects for their community, for individuals in need, and for charitable organizations. Groups of people get together to plan community events that are shared in USA Weekend, where the idea for this day originated. This national day of giving back by doing local projects, supporting nonprofit charities, and giving to those in need is truly making a difference as people practice the principles in the verses above and give generously. In 2011, Americans gave $298 billion along with billions of hours volunteered to help schools, churches, soup kitchens,

Locally, there are numerous events throughout the year when churches, schools, business and civic organizations, and nonprofit ministries encourage people to support by giving of their time, prayers, and resources. Organizing a calendar with these community events showcased would be a wonderful resource for people in our county and city to refer to and plan accordingly throughout the year.

This week’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. event was a wonderful example of unity within our community. People of all ages and color happily and humbly gave of their time, energy and resources to make it happen. People gathered to remember and honor Dr. King’s dream and willingness to give selflessly so that all children would be treated equally. Local folks working in unity makes this annual event stronger and sweeter as the years go by.

In February, Tim’s Gift will host the ninth annual Rise Up Christian Celebration. This is a day when people gather to participate in local mission opportunities, enjoy a good meal, music and message of hope. This year’s theme is Rise Up – Refuel. Hopefully, people are already planning to attend. For details call 592-1126, follow us on Facebook and go to our website. It takes many prayer warriors, sponsors, and volunteers giving of their time, energy, and resources to make a community event like this successful. We are grateful for your support.

So, are the happiest people those who help others? For me, that answer is a resounding ‘yes’. Giving help and hope to people in need while witnessing to, praying with, and being blessed by each person who enters the door is the most fulfilling job (with no salary and long hours) I have ever done. I told someone the other day, ‘Two times in the past few months, I’ve pulled in the parking lot at Tim’s Gift and realized it was Sunday morning.’ Helping others and working with four (two volunteers) sisters in Christ energizes and excites me beyond imagination. My joy comes when people’s smiles, tears, and notes of appreciation remind me we are happier when we are giving and sharing the good news of Jesus and His love.

Oh, that we, in America, and God’s children all over His creation would discover that the surest way to happiness is to be part of something bigger than ourselves. To reach out and touch another person with compassion and respect is a moment of humility that releases one’s spirit to soar.

If you are willing to experience the gift of humility but don’t know what to do…check out the events mentioned in this story, get involved in your church outreach activities – like Operation In As Much- , and seek local charities to support through prayer, time, and resources given generously from a humble heart that says…’I care and am willing to share.’

Yes, the happiest people in the whole wide world are those who help others, make a difference and give.

And the words of a wise mama should stir generous giving with attitudes of gratitude within all our hearts… “You can’t beat God giving no matter how hard you try.”

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

