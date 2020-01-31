Some 40 years ago a young man sat in my living room in what was to be a Bible study. He knew that I was a member of the church of Christ. He came prepared to show me that I was not in the right church. He stated to me that the church of Christ was started by Alexander Campbell in about 1830. As I was turning the pages of my Bible to Romans chapter 16, he plopped a photo-copy of a page from Time Life magazine on the coffee table with a sentence highlighted that said that the church of Christ was started in 1830 by Alexander Campbell. I then pushed the Bible over to him with my finger on the 16th verse that states, “Salute one another with an holy kiss. The churches of Christ salute you” (Rom. 16:16). I told him that Paul wrote that in the first century. His standard was almost 18 hundred years later than the one where Paul said the church of Christ existed already. This young man made the mistake of using the wrong standard for religion. It is all-important that we use the right standard. Jesus made plain the fact that authority for our religious beliefs and practices can come from only one of two sources. When the chief priests and the elders of the people asked Jesus concerning His teaching, “By what authority doest thou these things? and who gave thee this authority?” (Matt. 21:23), He pointed to only two possibilities when he posed the question to them, “The baptism of John, whence was it? from heaven, or of men?” (Matt. 21:25). Any source for our religious beliefs and practices other than those that come from heaven are sources or standards of authority that are from mere men, and all those fall short of the authority needed to determine our beliefs and practices. Let us consider a couple of standards that are often used today.

Many depend on the traditions of the fathers as their standard in religious practices. When that term was used in the New Testament in reference to the Jews, it generally referred to the fathers of the Jewish nation, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. However, it is also used in reference to one abiding in the religious practices of his or her earthly parents or grandparents. The apostle Paul told the brethren of Galatia, “For ye have heard of my conversation in time past in the Jew’s religion, how that beyond measure I persecuted the church of God, and wasted it: And profited in the Jew’s religion above many my equals in mine own nation, being more exceedingly zealous of the traditions of my fathers” (Gal. 1:13-14). Paul was a Jew from birth, and as stated, he adamantly followed those teachings. However, Paul was lost in sin until he set aside those traditions and embraced in obedience the gospel of Jesus Christ (Gal. 1:15-16; Acts 22:16). Multitudes today are what they are religiously speaking only because that is the religion they were brought up in. They have somewhat “inherited” the beliefs and practices they hold. We will not be judged by the traditions of our families, but by the word.

Another prevalent standard of man today and one that is just as false as those of tradition is one’s feelings and opinions. The wise man, Solomon, said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). God said through the prophet Isaiah, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways, my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa. 55:8-9). The prophet Jeremiah said, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). The apostle Paul thought he was doing right when he was following the law of Moses and persecuting the Lord’s church. Standing before King Agrippa, he stated, “I verily thought with myself, that I ought to do many things contrary to the name of Jesus of Nazareth” (Acts 26:9). He went on to explain that he was in the very act of that when the Lord appeared to him, and when he realized that what he thought was not the truth. In a prior defense, Paul had stated, “…Men and brethren, I have lived in all good conscience before God unto this day” (Acts 23:1). He had never violated his conscience when persecuting the church, for he thought he was right to do so. That which one feels is a product of what one believes to be true and that which one believes to be true can be skewed with false information. When Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph had been sold into slavery by his brothers, they took his coat of many colors and dipped it in animal blood and presented it to Jacob with the words, “This have we found: know now whether it be thy son’s coat or no” (Gen. 37:32). Jacob recognized the coat like that of his dear son and the text says, “And Jacob rent his clothes, and put sackcloth upon his loins, and mourned for his son many days”…saying, “…I will go down into the grave unto my son mourning” (Gen. 37:34-35). His feelings were real, he hurt just as bad inside as if his son really was dead, but his son was alive and destined to be second in command of all Egypt. Feelings can be misled, they are not a proper standard in the realm of religion.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Robert-Oliver-1-1-2-1-1-1-1.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist