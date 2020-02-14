Tribulations judgments: part three

This is the last of a three-part series about God’s wrath upon those left on earth after the Rapture of the Church, who had not accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. The wrath of God will be carried out during seven years known as the Seven Years of Tribulations. The wrath of God begins with the seven seals, (covered in part one), followed by the seven trumpets, (covered in part two). God’s wrath will be finished with seven last plagues, which are called the seven vials or bowls. The last plagues are covered in the Bible in Revelation chapters 15 and 16.

The vials/bowls represent the climax of God’s punishment on sinners who had not accepted Christ. No repentance is invited or shown during these last plagues. By this time, everyone left on earth has received the mark of the beast. This mark enables people to buy food and water, while at the same time, signifying their worship of the Anti-Christ.

When the first vial/bowl is poured out upon the earth, every individual will receive a stinking and painful sore on their body. The pain will be worse than the pain they received from the locust, as discussed in part two of this series.

When the second vial or bowl is poured out, all of the remaining seas and oceans will be turned into blood. As a result, there will be no more evaporation, rain or crops left on the earth. All fish will be destroyed and will float to the top, creating a horrible stench and creating many diseases upon the earth. The entire earth will stink and the stink cannot be compared to the worst stink ever produced by Lundy’s in Clinton.

Likewise, when the third vial or bowl is poured out all freshwater in rivers, lakes, streams and fountains will turn to blood. This will have the same result as that above. The only water left to drink will be that which is left from bottled water, which will disappear quickly. People will be killing each other over the bottled water that is left. And as a last resort, many will be drinking blood.

When the fourth vial/bowl is poured out upon the earth, the sun will begin to scorch the earth with fire. People will be scorched with fire on their bodies from the sun. By this time there will be no water to soothe them. Many will die and the heat will cause the stink on the earth to intensify. Even after all of this, those who rejected Christ will continue to do so and they will also curse God.

The pouring out of the fifth vial/bowl will cause deep darkness to fall upon the headquarters of the Kingdom of the Anti-Christ, which some believe will be Rome, Jerusalem or the Great Babylon. Many believe the Great Babylon is the United States of America. This darkness will be like no darkness ever displayed on the earth. It will be so bad that the people on the earth will gnaw their tongues in pain from the scorching heat and sores. But because of the hardness of their hearts and love for sin, people will still curse God.

When the sixth vial/bowl is poured out it will have two parts. In the first part, the Euphrates River is dried up to make way for the Kings of the East to travel. In the second part, three unclean froglike demonic spirits will come out of the mouths of Satan, the False Prophet and the Anti-Christ. These demonic spirits will produce miracles to deceive the nations to join together and fight against God in the “Battle of the Great Day of God Almighty.” This is commonly called The Battle of Armageddon and it will take place close to the center o Palestine. Is there any wonder why there is such chaos in that part of the world today. Because of the previous plagues, no one on earth will be in a position to go to battle, but they will be deceived into doing so by the demonic spirits of Satan, the False Prophet and the Anti-Christ.

When the seventh and last vial/bowl is poured out upon the earth, God will proclaim throughout the earth, “It is done.” There will be one last earthquake that will cause a complete renovation on earth. Then God will cause hail to come from heaven. Each hail will weigh between 60 and 100 pounds and they will destroy everything.

By this time, the Battle of Armageddon begins with Jesus Christ winning the battle. After the battle, Satan will be bound for a thousand years

There is so much more that could be said and added here, but my emphasis is to detail the seven years of tribulation upon the earth, with the hope, you will be motivated to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with someone who is not saved. I am sure you would not want anyone you know to have to go through what has been revealed in this series. May the Lord be with you as you witness for Christ.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

