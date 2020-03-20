Our needs or our felt needs

Many have noticed a gradual decline in the size and attendance in churches all over this land. Many churches that used to be swarming on Sunday mornings, now find just a few old bees still buzzing around unwilling to give it up. Quite a number of rural churches have dried up, closed their doors and the few members remaining assimilated into other churches in the general area. The gradual decline in desire to please God and the abundance of prosperity available in this nation is no doubt much of the reason for this demise of many of the small churches. Our society has turned out an “I want what I want and I want it now” mindset in many. Several years ago, when some began to realize this move toward materialism, some began to feed financially off this by providing the people with just what they wanted in a church. Surveys were done asking the people what they felt a church would do if it was a church they would want to be a part of. Looking at what the people in general considered to be their “felt needs”, these people then created some of the mega-churches that exist today. This same trend but on a smaller basis is the catalyst behind many of the “community churches”. They wear not a specific denominational name and try to provide all the programs and perks to appeal to the “felt needs” of the majority with as little firm adherence to doctrine as possible, allowing a wide range of doctrinal beliefs. These churches seem to be the only ones growing at present. But, what is the result?

The “felt needs” and the real needs are not necessarily the same. What God says man needs are real needs. What man thinks he needs are his felt needs. The prophet Isaiah wrote, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways, my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa. 55:8-9). When it comes to all the riches and pleasures of this world, God has said that these things are not that which we need most, He said, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (I John 2:15). He said, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). The account of the rich man who was trusting in laying up his goods and eating, drinking and being merry, was told, “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?” (Luke 12:20). What we all need is not the riches most are striving for in this age. What seems right to man, Solomon are the ways of death (Proverbs 14:12).

According to God, what do we need? We need a means of and to be forgiven of our sins. The reason why this is a real need is that without our sins having been forgiven, we will all burn in hell. Though these bodies are temporal (II Cor. 4:18), our soul is eternal (Ecc. 12:7). We will die, but then we will stand before the judgment seat of Christ. The Hebrew writer stated, “And as it is appointed unto man once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). Those who are judged unrighteous are condemned to, “everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matt. 25:41). When the Lord returns with His mighty angels, in flaming fire, He will take “vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ ” (II Thess. 1:7-8). The Bible teaches that all have sinned (Rom. 3:23; I John 1:8, 10), thus all need salvation from their sins. That is what man needs. Man needs to know how and where to get that salvation. Man needs the church that Christ established and in which He places the saved. Jesus said concerning the confession that Peter had made that He (Jesus) was the Christ, the Son of the Living God (Matt. 16:16), “upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matt. 16:18). The church which Jesus built is also referred to in the word of God as His body and that Jesus is the head of it. Paul wrote, “And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all” (Eph. 1:22-23). Later in the same epistle, Paul stated “…there is one body…” just as there is one Lord, and one Father (Eph. 4:4-6). When one obeys the gospel of Christ, thus becoming a child of God, the Lord adds that person to His body, the church. That church had her beginning on the first Pentecost following the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection (Acts 2:1-41). “And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved” (Acts 2:47). This is the spiritual kingdom over which Christ presently reigns as King (John 18:36; Luke 17:20-21). It is not a matter of what man thinks or likes in a church, but what God thinks and likes in His church. It matters not what we feel we need, but what God says we need. It is not the function of the church to entertain the members and their children, but to serve, worship and obey God.

One might seek the church that caters to one’s felt needs if they want to be made to feel good, but for salvation, you will have to accept God’s choice.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Robert-Oliver-1-.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]