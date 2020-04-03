Wake up America

Some pick on me about my age, but I am not the oldest American living. Yet, I have reached that “senior citizen” mark and it is a fact that we, as a nation have not experienced anything like what we are currently experiencing during my lifetime. We now have an invisible enemy that has presented us with restrictions to our freedom, danger of sickness and death and suspicions of fear-mongering on the part of many. Oh yes, there is also the blame game being played in the political arena. There is little doubt in the minds of most that we will overcome this trial. In reality, plagues and such have left scars all across human history.

Malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy, influenza, typhoid fever, and smallpox have cut down millions of people throughout the history of humanity. A smallpox pandemic plagued the Roman Empire for about 15 years in the second century A.D. One of the many lives that pandemic claimed was that of Emperor, Marcus Aurelius. In the sixth, seventh, and eighth centuries A. D., the bubonic plague killed an estimated 50 million people, roughly a quarter of the world’s population at that time. It has been estimated that smallpox and measles were responsible for the death of an estimated 56 million American Indians in the 16th and 17th centuries. Cholera killed millions during seven pandemics in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 is estimated to have caused 50 million deaths worldwide. Hopefully, when we come out of this current trial, we will be able to use it as a wakeup call. concerning the dangers and trials that are very possible. We would not want to frighten anyone, but being aware of the possible dangers is the first step in being prepared for them. Being prepared is the first step to overcoming them. Foreign or domestic terrorists using biological weapons are a real possibility. So are various forms of nuclear devices. There are many dangers and though we have never seen them in our country in our lifetime, they are real. They can happen.

But, there seems to be a great danger to this nation that is also overlooked that is not just possible, it has been taking place for many years. Our nation was founded upon fundamental principles which began with the concept of there being a God that made all men equal and has blessed us with certain rights. Religion, family, government and work were all framed around those fundamental principles. There is no room for argument that a great departure from that founding way has occurred. We have legalized such things as homosexuality, abortion and drugs and belief in God has become something scorned in institutions of higher learning. Professors are paid great sums of money to turn our children away from God, family and capitalism and push them toward socialism and humanism. We need to wake up for such a route will lead to the demise of all that we have known The United States of America to be.

However, there is a much greater danger to us than just the loss of our beloved nation. The route our nation has been traveling is also one that will lead us to the loss of our eternal soul to an eternity in hell. This is not just a possible danger, but a very real event. Plagues and such might slip up on us, but we can know without a doubt that a day of judgment is coming in which we will stand before the judgment seat of Christ the King and give account for our physical lives (Acts 17:30-31; II Cor. 5:10; Rev. 20:12). There will be no playing the blame game then, for we can know now who the judge will be on that day. It will be Jesus the Son of God (II Tim. 4:1, 8). We can know now what the criteria are that will be used to determine if we will be able to enter into heaven or if we will be cast into hell. It will be that which we have done in our body while living on this earth (II Cor. 5:10) as compared to the word of God, specifically for us the gospel of Christ (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16). The apostle Paul wrote, ” And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and for the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:7-9). The plague that will bring about our eternal death is the plague of sin. Sin separates man from God (Isa. 59:1-2; I Pet. 3:12). This is a disease that all will be infected with for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God (Rom. 3:23; I John 1:8, 10). The good news is that the cure for this disease has already been provided by the Great Physician Himself. Our sins are washed away by the blood of the Lamb upon obedience to His gospel commands (Rev. 1:5; Rom. 6:3-4; 17-18). Saul of Tarsus was told, “Arise and be baptized, and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16).

Worst case scenario with the present virus, we can die and miss out on the remainder of what life we would have had left. We must take seriously the virus that is afflicting us now, but even more important that we prepare for the day of judgment.

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

