Church is always open and it is everywhere

This morning I had a great time with the Lord. I started the morning like I always do, by talking to Him in prayer. During and after prayer, I praised and glorified the Lord. I became aware of His Holy Presence. Then I realized something: Church is open.

I once thought and I even wrote, it was a shame for our churches to be closed because of COVID-19. But since that time, I’ve come to realize, like many of you, if God did not want our churches closed, they would not be closed. A very important passage of scripture came to my memory and I know now that the closing of churches is exactly what God wanted and intended to happen.

I’m sure all of you can remember the passage found in John 4:1-24. In that passage, Jesus was traveling from Judea to Galilee. While traveling, Jesus said, “I need to go through Samaria.” This was a strange statement because the Samarian people were despised by the Jews since Old Testament times, due to their belief Mount Gerizim and not Jerusalem, was the place appointed by God for sacrifice and worship. Jesus had to go to Samaria, for such a time as our current time with the coronavirus pandemic.

While traveling through Samaria, Jesus grew tired and decided to stop at Jacob’s well. While He was sitting at the well, a Samaria woman came to the well to draw water. Jesus began talking with her by asking her to give Him a drink of water. During their encounter, Jesus said some amazing things to and about the woman. But the most profound thing, said by Jesus, was in verses 21-24 of John chapter 4.

Jesus, in essence, told the Samaria woman the time is coming when there will be no specific place to worship the Father. To fulfill this prophetic voice of Jesus, God has closed churches, whereby, there is now, no designated place, building or location to worship. During Jesus’ time, people were often divided by where they worshiped and how they worshiped. Before the closing of the churches, our country and communities were divided by where we worship and how we worship. One of the reasons why we have so many churches is because of this division and confusion on where to worship and how to worship.

We have come to this time in our history because God is sick of what we have turned most of our churches into. God is sick of our churches being so commercialized that they look more like the world than Jesus Christ. God is sick of His Body of Christ being so divided by denominations, independents, and different styles of worship. God is sick of the love of money being the primary engine of the church. God is sick of the phony praise, the phony shouts, the phony tears, the phony singing and the phony preaching that has gone on too long in our churches. God is sick of the respect of persons among those sitting in the pews and those sitting in the pulpit. His sickness has caused Him to shut them down.

At the end of His conversation with the woman at the well, Jesus told her it has always been a time when the true worshippers shall worship God in spirit and truth. Our churches have been shut down because God wants to be worshiped by true worshippers. True worshippers worship in spirit and truth because they are the ones who don’t need a nice sanctuary or nice building to worship their God. They don’t need a praise team or a good singing choir to get them pumped up to worship. They don’t need some robe laden preacher, with fake armor-bearers and false words for itchy ears, to motivate them to hear from the Lord. True worshippers are those who are not ashamed to tell the world their personal story about, “If it had not been for the Lord on my side, where would I be.”

Jesus said God is looking for true worshippers who worship in spirit and truth. Notice, God is not looking for good Baptists, good Methodists, good Catholics, etc. God is not looking for church members. God is not looking for church folk who praise and worship their pastors. God is not looking for worshippers who go to church because they enjoy and can relate to how a particular church does things in worship. God is not looking for worshippers, who go to certain churches because it is easy for them to pretend and fool everybody. God is not looking for worshippers who come to church because of the choir, because of the members or because of the pastor.

Now the doors of the churches are closed and that is exactly how God wants it to be, at least for now. But I have written this article to let you know: The church is open. I am talking about the church Jesus has built and is building. I am talking about the church where everyone can enter into the Holy of Holies. I am talking about the church where you can be free to talk to God openly and honestly. I am talking about the church where you can praise God without being judged how you praise. I am talking about the church where you can hear God talk directly to you and you are cognizant of His holy presence. I am talking about the church where everybody is somebody.

Since all of the man-made churches are closed, I am talking about the church that’s in your living room, your office, your bathroom, your front or back porch, your front or back yard, etc. I am talking about your secret place where you can be alone with God. Anytime that you go to your secret place to be alone with God, that effort alone puts you into a state of mind of worshiping God in spirit and truth. And that is the church God has allowed to remain today.

Psalm 91 says He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty God, during this time, wants you to say of Him, “The Lord is my refuge and my fortress, in Him will I trust.” As a result of residing in the secret place, GOD promises he will deliver you from the deadly pestilence, (COVID-19)

the doors of the real church are open 24/7. Come dwell and abide therein.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

