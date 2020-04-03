Follow these 10 golden rules

- Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Pick a daffodil, admire a field of tulips, dance in April showers and praise God for a new season. -

As April begins, are you enjoying the beauty of the spring season? Signs of the One who loves and longs for us to love Him joyfully are blooming on His hillsides and our backyards. Pick a daffodil, admire a field of tulips, dance in April showers and praise God for a new season when happiness with our Lord and loved ones should shine like His (Son) sun that gives light and warmth to our world. May we live out loud in love, making precious memories and preparing to go where He and our loved ones have gone before us and are happy for eternity. May these 10 golden rules for staying happy with the One you love, set your love on fire and fuel your faith. For those thinking, the one I love is gone, this story stirs to help us ‘be happy’, love deeply and cherish a close relationship with the Lord and loved ones every season we have left here. Believing in Jesus – who will never cast us out – and focusing on being a beautiful bride ready to meet our Bridegroom brings blessings as we wait with wonder in awe of God.

“Blessed are those who are invited to the marriage supper of the Lamb.”

This is one invitation we must respond to and keep posted in our hearts. Sadly, some will never RSVP, will wait too late or even send regrets to the Great I Am. Trusting, believing, obeying and being happy and in love with Jesus living in our hearts sends a message to our heavenly Father.

“Yes, I love you and accept your invitation.”

May we step in faith with joy down in our hearts and blessed assurance our name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life. Then, when our work is done, we will head Home to “Stay Happy” for eternity with the One who created and loves us – and ‘the ones we love’ …waiting to welcome us to Heaven.

May these 10 golden rules for ‘staying happy with the one you love’ stir hearts to live with passion and purpose closely connected to the Lord and loved ones.

1. First, love each other while seeking the highest good that each will know Jesus. Love your neighbor as yourself. Do things to keep your love alive. Never take love for granted for it’s a blessing to behold.

2. Communicate daily. Listen objectively. Understand and love deeply with the ears of your heart listening and looking for ways to stay closely connected.

3. Never stop treating one another like sweethearts. Remember your First Love who created and cares for you and the one you love. Share chores, work together and do things just to make the other one feel loved. Take pride in the way you look and act, for yourself and your loved one.

4. Take care of each other. Put the other one first but take care of your needs too. Take time for little things that make a big difference. Spend time together praising the Lord who blesses your love and sticks with you through thick and thin. You can always count on Him.

5. Look to each other for help, always taking your burdens and blessings to your heavenly Father with prayer and thanksgiving. Be joyful that you’ve each made a commitment to one another and God.

6. Talk to one another, not others about your troubles and triumphs. Refuse to say anything negative about one another or Jesus who loved you so much that He died on the cross for your sins. Don’t ever give up on your love or Him. He will never fail you. Work together as one.

7. Settle the fact that you’ve made your choice and you’re not looking for another mate or another Master. Stay true to your spouse and your Savior.

8. Agree about how your money is spent. Talk about how to manage your finances. Tithe 10 % and give to those in need. Do as Jesus told those who questioned money matters… “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s.”

9. When in doubt about your actions, ask yourself how you would want to be treated and then act accordingly. If you argued or have aught against one another – or your Maker- take care of it lovingly. Don’t sweep things under the rug. Don’t overreact. Don’t neglect taking care of things that can stew and spoil your love. Never go to sleep without asking the Lord and the one you love to forgive you even when you don’t feel like it or want to. Be faithful about this: you will reap what you sow and God can bring good from bad situations, according to His plans for your lives.

10. Enjoy. Trust God and one another. Have the courage to step forward in faith and write each chapter of your amazing story out loud in love. Cherish each day of your life together here and stay prepared for life eternal where God is.

May this story – from my heart and a card I saved to give to James for a special celebration we had planned…but he never received it for God called my husband Home 10 days before our second wedding anniversary…be a source of strength and encouragement for every person reading it to cherish the Lord and your loved ones every moment of every day and never put off things God puts on your heart to do. Take time from the rat race of this world to spend time together; with the One who made the world and the one who means the world to you. Love with a love that will last forever.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann-1-4-.jpg Pick a daffodil, admire a field of tulips, dance in April showers and praise God for a new season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Spring.jpg Pick a daffodil, admire a field of tulips, dance in April showers and praise God for a new season. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Stay happy with the one you love

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.