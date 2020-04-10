Crowns await in Heaven

- Courtesy photo A little girl wears a floral crown as she plays make-believe. - Courtesy photo The Crown of Exultation, the Crown of Righteousness and the Crown of Life await the worthy in Heaven. -

Do you enjoy and celebrate Casting Crowns?

This story stirs within my heart while singing ‘Lifesong’ written by Mark Hall, founder of the contemporary Christian rock band, Casting Crowns, and writing about crowns after reading the fourth chapter of Revelation. The description of God and His Throne in Heaven humbles as do lyrics from ‘Lifesong.’ Words from the four living creatures ring in my ears – “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come.”

God truly is Alpha and Omega. He is to come and it could be anytime. Revelation 4 reveals crowns being cast by 24 elders who kneel and worship God saying:

“You are worthy, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will, they were created and have their being.”

Casting Crowns (the Christian singing group based at a Baptist church in Georgia) share their love for the Lord reaching people of all ages with songs that honor Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Mark Hall, leader of the group said he wrote ‘Lifesong’ by what he taught students in his youth ministry… “the song lyrically points believers towards honoring God in all they do.”

So, while singing ‘Lifesong’ and reading Revelation 4, casting crowns brings joyful anticipation and sorrowful reality to my heart. What crowns will we receive, who will receive them, and what will those who receive crowns do with them? Will I receive a crown, will my family, my friends, what about those who have never heard about Jesus, and those who have not accepted Him? Oh, that all of God’s children would love Jesus Christ, follow Him obediently, and receive crowns that are talked about throughout scripture.

What crowns can we hope to receive? The Crown of Victory is given when we finish life well as believers pursuing God with endurance. (1 or. 9:25-27

The Crown of Exultation is given to believers whom we ministered through the power of Jesus. (1 Thess. 2:18-20) Can you imagine getting to heaven and seeing people showing appreciation for your spiritual investment in them? Taking time to minister and point people to Jesus here means you’ll have a crown waiting for you in heaven.

The Crown of Righteousness is a reward waiting for those who lived righteously while facing temptation and hardships on earth. Believers who pursue godliness have a special crown and joy of meeting God with a pure conscience. (2 Timothy 1:12)

The Crown of Life will be given to people who have stayed true to the course with Christ while being hit hard over and over again and again with adversity. Dealing with pain, anguish, grief, heartbreak, suffering and sadness can be grueling; yet, we know we can grow greater for God and become spiritually stronger through each adversity – or give up, grumble, deny our Father, and sink in pits of pity where Satan longs to see us ‘sink in sin far from the peaceful shore.’ Through it all – the good, bad, and ugly – we must hang in there, walk by faith, and focus on our good, good, Father! Then, we can look forward to receiving the crown of life that the Lord promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12)

Thought of two crowns I received in my life surface as I ponder on the crowns promised as eternal rewards to those who love Jesus and follow Him obediently. As a little girl, I loved to dress up and walk down the curvy walkway that led to the front porch at our home in Rebel City. For my fifth birthday, mother and daddy gave me a satin wedding dress, high heel slippers, and crown with a wedding veil. Closing my eyes with hands resting on computer keys, I see myself wobbling on those little shoes, taking baby steps in my wedding gown down that winding cement path, with the wind blowing the veil over my tiny crown. There is no telling how many times I put on a crown and shoes, and walked that path pretending to marry the man of my dreams. Now, 61 years later, I thank God for giving me the gift of marriage twice to two good men who loved God and loved me…until death parted us and they headed to heaven. I can only imagine the crowns Tim and James received and cast at Jesus’ feet. Oh, the joy of sharing happiness and living out loud in love with Jesus and a spouse (children, grandchildren, loved ones) the pain of saying goodbye when their work here is done, and the peace knowing they were prepared to meet Jesus and receive eternal rewards. Thank you, God, for sending me two men of my dreams that only You could do and that we shared a deep love for one another and You.

My second crown came in 1972 when – by God’s grace – I was crowned Miss Clement High School. The songs I sang, with Lorraine Bullard playing the piano, rang truths that have guided me throughout my life. Facing my fear and sharing lyrics from “Put a Little Love in your Heart and What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love” while adding my own words about love rang out in the small auditorium where I received the crown and a kiss from the man of my dreams after the pageant. Tim made his way across the crowded stage, picked me up in his arms, and vowed his love for the girl who was chosen by God to become his bride four years later.

Crowns we receive here are special and will always have a special spot in our hearts, but none of them can compare to crowns waiting for us in Heaven. What have you done with crowns bestowed upon you on earth? Many have been stored away or even lost, but crowns received in heaven will be cast before Jesus’ feet. (Rev. 4:10) We will lay them down as a tribute to the One who created us, saved us, gifted us, equipped us and lived in us!

Everything good and right comes to us through the Lord, so surely He deserves our crowns. Let us cast away all fear that can keep us in bondage and sitting on the fence of political correctness. Let us ponder what Jesus did for us and point people to Him while sharing God’s Word and living by His Son’s way. Now is the time to focus on our Father, serve Him with passion, live our loud in love, and enjoy every season here before He calls us home or returns to take us to Heaven…any day.

“For such a time as this”…let, our ‘Lifesong’ be about living for Thee and looking forward to casting crowns at His feet.

