Are we all equal?

At the founding of this nation “The Declaration of Independence” was written and signed. One does not get far in the reading of that document before coming upon the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…” Some immediately jump up to holler, but they had slavery. Indeed, change is not always as quick to come to pass as one might like, but the seed was planted in those original words and the fruition did finally come. In modern times, still many will jump up to holler, but everyone does not have the same amount of money, the same opportunities, the same this or that. The fact is, being created equal has nothing to do with what one has or does not have. The value of the person is the same, no matter what their race, nationality, gender or financial situation. Not all have the same opportunities and often the opportunities that one has are there only because of the decisions, plans, and efforts they have put into bringing it to pass. Being poor is no more wicked than being rich. In like manner, having great riches is no more wicked than having no riches. Though not true in all lands, in this land citizens have equal rights. The education system is open to all. Jobs are available to all. Ownership of property is available to all. Not all will have the same amount of these and other available assets, but it is not because of their birth. Though we are all created equal in the sight of God and our standing as citizens of the United States, we are not all equal in many other ways.

Spiritually speaking, we all started out equal. First, to that point, we will make note that God is no respecter of persons. During a time when most Jews still considered themselves to be superior to gentiles and held to laws keeping them from coming in contact with them, Peter received instruction from God to go to the house of a gentile named Cornelius and teach him what he needed to do. The account is found in the 10th chapter of the book of Acts, starting with the first verse. Peter finally had to say, “Of a truth, I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:34-35). Numerous other passages show that God is no respecter of persons. The second point we make concerning the fact that we all started out spiritually equal is that we all started out sinless. It is sin that separates man from God (Isa. 59:1-2; I Pet. 3:12). Though some try to bind the guilt of the sins of others upon us, the very Bible definition of sin and other statements of God found in the Bible tell us those who say this is in error. What is sin? The apostle John defined it for us when he wrote, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). To transgress the laws of God is to sin. Thus sin is something that one does, it can’t be done by someone else. That can also be seen in the words of Paul to the Corinthians about the judgment. He said that they would all appear before the judgment seat of Christ and be judged by “the things done in his body” (II Cor. 5:10), not that which someone else did. God, through the prophet Ezekiel, said quite clearly, “The soul that sinneth, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him” (Ezek. 18:20). No doubt about it, we all start out spiritually equal.

As already noted, it is sin that separates us from God. Again, we are all equal in this, for no one other than the Son of God has ever lived sinlessly. The scriptures teach that all sin, both the alien sinners and those who have become the children of God (Rom. 3:9-12, 23; I John 1:8, 10). However, it is at this point that we may become unequal in the same sense that physically not all have the same things in this life. God has provided the opportunity for all to be saved through obedience to His Son, Jesus Chris. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). God sent His Son that any who was willing could have eternal life (John 3:16; Rev. 22:17). Many, yea most will refuse to abide by the commands of God and then stand and cry that it is not fair, there is no equality if one says that those who are not abiding in Christ through obedience to His word are in fact, lost. As Ezekiel wrote, “Yet they say, The way of the Lord is not equal, Hear now, O house of Israel; Is not my way equal? are not your ways unequal?” (Ezek. 18:25). When the few who will walk the strait and narrow way (Matt. 7:14) are accused of being narrow-minded and unfair by those who readily walk the broad easy way, they are sometimes accused of believing they are better than those who are not walking according to God’s word. The answer to that little accusation is this: “we are not better than anyone else, but we surely are better off.” Spiritual equality does not mean eternal salvation for all, for the scriptures teach there will be a great division between the sheep and the goats (Matt. 25:31-46).

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

