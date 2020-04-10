Are empty sanctuaries a wake-up call from God?

Do you believe that God gives us wake-up calls?

I certainly do. Sometimes I think they come in the form of a gentle nudge; other times they are more like a lightning bolt, jolting your eyes wide open so you get a quick – albeit revealing – look into the future.

On Palm Sunday, I got the latter.

Like just about every other church on the planet, over at Warsaw Baptist we decided to start live-streaming the Sunday morning message along with a couple hymns as an outreach. We wanted to reach our congregation, sheltering at home and desperately missing the fellowship we are blessed to have, as well as any others on social media who might tune in to the service.

Volunteering to help our pastor, Dr. David Gasperson, accomplish the live-streaming task, I ventured over to church on Palm Sunday to offer my assistance with the taping of the service.

I have to admit stepping into the sanctuary was like quenching an insatiable thirst. Being in God’s house is important, and the point was driven home as the chill bumps ran the length of my arms even as my breath tightened in my chest.

While I realize the sanctuary is not the church — we, as Christians, are the church — being in that sacred place where you are used to hearing God’s word preached is tenable. Actually it is more than justifiable to me, it is as necessary as breathing!

But on this day, it was different. And even as reverent as it felt, it was also a little unnerving.

I was one of only six people in our sanctuary, one that can easily accommodate 400 or so folks. Even on a good attendance day, it can sound a little hollow and look a little daunting, but Sunday it seemed overwhelmingly empty, barren really.

As I looked across the vast expanse of the sanctuary from my perch in the sound booth, I was struck by the most disturbing thought: if Christians don’t start putting God first in their lives, this could be the way all of our sanctuaries look long after the nightmare of Covid-19 ends. If Christians don’t venture out of their sanctuaries to share the gospel in their communities, welcoming the lost through the doors of the church, giving hope where none exists, our pews are subject to become just as empty as they’ve been as we’ve sheltered in place.

And there was the wake-up call.

We need to fill our pews again — fill them with people who put God first; fill them with people as imperfect as I am who want to know God, who want to walk a different path, who need to hear the gospel come alive.

But that won’t happen until we re-order our lives. Maybe that’s one of the reason’s God has yet to stem the spread of Covid-19. He certainly can, but maybe he’s waiting until we hear the wake-up call, feel the real urge to return to our churches, not to be just pew-fillers or some-timers but truly active worshippers of the risen Lord.

You see, we are all guilty, at one time or another, of thinking that we deserve a Sunday or two — perhaps even a summer of Sundays — off from church. We think we are doing right by our children when we give them a pass from Sunday school and church to play travel ball, dance with a travel troupe, practice — or play — some sport or another. We think it’s OK, that God will overlook our absence, knowing that we just want a long weekend, that we deserve it, really.

But when we make church the thing we do when there’s nothing else going on in our lives, we relegate God – and, thus, our attendance – to somewhere way, way down our priority list.

And the pews have gotten emptier and emptier at many of our churches because of it.

We think a tithe here, a tithe there, and a visit every month or so fulfills the obligation we feel we have to God and the church.

But does it? I just don’t think so.

The way I see it, we owe everything to God, including our weekends. The rich blessings we have, including the jobs that sometimes tire us out, come from God. Staying away separates us from God. Being in church, actively participating in outreach, attending Sunday school, these are all ways for us to give praise to our heavenly father, spend time studying his word and fellowshipping with other believers.

And it is through that worship and praise that we find our kinder, gentler selves, the people of God behaving as the children of God, loving our neighbor and answering the call to serve.

Now that doesn’t mean missing a Sunday here and there isn’t OK, it just means being absent should be the exception and not the rule.

Last Sunday as I looked down on our empty sanctuary, a symptom of Covid-19, I saw what a church could look like — what some already have begun to look like — months down the road if we don’t decide in our own hearts to make the worship of God a priority once again.

The pandemic has the opportunity to become the catalyst to bring us all back to our churches again or drive us farther away than ever in our attempt to get all the living out of life we possibly can.

It’s all about whether or not you understand the wake-up call … and respond.

