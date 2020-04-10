‘Red Ribbon’ signifies faith

Courtesy photo|Morgan Brown Across Sampson and Duplin counties red ribbons are showing up on doors, mailboxes and porches as a statement of faith and belief that God is still in control and has the master plan in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Just like the Israelites painted their door posts with lamb’s blood as an act of faith that the plagues of Egypt would pass over them, people are being urged to use the red ribbons as a way to spread the message far and wide, flooding cities, towns and communities with the power of the blood of Jesus. Those who tie red ribbons, or wear a red scarf, belt or some other form of red, are asked to pray over it, display it, all to let the world know that God is in control. Pictured are the doors of Brownings United Methodist Church in Dobbersville. -

Today’s normal looks extremely different than that of February. Communities have instilled social distancing as a way of life to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church gatherings are nearly impossible, although drive-in services are taking root and others are following by Facebook Live or recorded sermons by pastors. With churches empty, citizens have created the Red Ribbon Mission to signify that faith still remains strong even through these hard times.

The Atrium Florist in Clinton has made approximately 150 to 175 red ribbons for the community to place either on their mailboxes, doors, porches, railings. posts or anywhere a believer can think to place one. One customer bought 22 ribbons from the Atrium Florist for people in her neighborhood. The staff at the florist shop noted they plan to make red bows all day long as requests have constantly come into the shop.

The red Ribbon Mission has a group on Facebook noting that it is a group of believers who stand united in faith and prayer.

“We believe there is power in the blood of Jesus,” The Facebook group noted. “The red ribbon symbolizes the power of the blood of Jesus. We have faith in God and trust that He’s still in control and has the master plan during this worldly chaos.”

“He didn’t just carry the cross, he carried me,” Jan Johnson, a customer at the Atrium Florist, stated while purchasing her own ribbon.

The Atrium Florist also expressed their willingness to do anything they could to help the community while noting that everyone is in this together.

Becky Spell Vann, the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry, noted that she has red ribbons on her doors.

“I have red ribbons placed on my doors proclaiming the power of God’s love,” Vann explained. “This mission provides a meaningful way to make others aware of Christian unity among neighbors. It shows that Christ reigns in homes where red ribbons are tied to lamp posts, doors and even mailboxes.”

Vann noted that she visited High Cotton and saw that the store had tons of red ribbons everywhere. Vann asked the owner why she had all of the red ribbons — and that is how the Tim’s Gift operator learned about the mission.

“We agreed that Christian unity within the community is powerful and so needed in this perilous season,” Vann remarked. “When I see red ribbons flapping in the wind along my route to work and driving around our hometown, my heart smiles with peaceful joy.”

Across Sampson and Duplin counties red ribbons are showing up on doors, mailboxes and porches as a statement of faith and belief that God is still in control and has the master plan in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Just like the Israelites painted their door posts with lamb’s blood as an act of faith that the plagues of Egypt would pass over them, people are being urged to use the red ribbons as a way to spread the message far and wide, flooding cities, towns and communities with the power of the blood of Jesus. Those who tie red ribbons, or wear a red scarf, belt or some other form of red, are asked to pray over it, display it, all to let the world know that God is in control. Pictured are the doors of Brownings United Methodist Church in Dobbersville. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Red-Ribbon-Mission-1.jpg Across Sampson and Duplin counties red ribbons are showing up on doors, mailboxes and porches as a statement of faith and belief that God is still in control and has the master plan in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Just like the Israelites painted their door posts with lamb’s blood as an act of faith that the plagues of Egypt would pass over them, people are being urged to use the red ribbons as a way to spread the message far and wide, flooding cities, towns and communities with the power of the blood of Jesus. Those who tie red ribbons, or wear a red scarf, belt or some other form of red, are asked to pray over it, display it, all to let the world know that God is in control. Pictured are the doors of Brownings United Methodist Church in Dobbersville. Courtesy photo|Morgan Brown

Communities express their faith in God

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.