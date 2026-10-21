Mrs. Deedee Joe Carroll Blackburn, 61, of 1153 New Hope Church Road, passed away at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

Born on March 16, 1965, in Sampson County, Deedee was the daughter of Henry Gordon Carroll and the late Dolly Rae Knowles Carroll. She was a homemaker and spent most of her days with her grandson. Deedee was her daughter’s hero and her husband’s best friend. She was loved by everyone and will be missed.

No services will be held.

Surviving in addition to her father, Henry Gordon Carroll; her husband, Billy David Blackburn; daughter, Brittany Mae Blackburn of the home and grandson, Phoenix Timothy Ward.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Gordon Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancersociety.org or by calling 800-227-2345.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Blackburn family.