Are we, God’s children, eager and excited to do the tasks He has for us-? In Romans 1:13 we read several “I AM’s” that tell how great our God is. Paul’s powerful – I Am’s – showed his allegiance to God: “I Am obligated to all Gentiles, Jews, Greek etc.! I am God’s servant!

I challenge you to take time to write some of your own “I AM’s” and think about them throughout the day. The Great “ I Am” loves to see His children celebrate every day while giving Him honor and glory in a good way. I am thrilled to celebrate Jesus at Christmas.

“I am eager to share God’s love story!” “I am not ashamed of the gospel!” “I am thrilled to serve the Lord with gladness”! And the list could go on and on for we His children who love giving glory and honor to the Great I Am. I am filled with joy, hope, and love while celebrating Christmas.

I am a big fan of the winter season when we celebrate Jesus and show our love through how we live and give.

I am sad when people fall away from Jesus and forget how great our God is an important is the Holy Spirit’s guidance through the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

I still love to put out my stocking and share the joy of Jesus at Christmas and all year long.

I am sad when people turn away from the Lord and look for love in all the wrong places.

I am thrilled when people who strayed seek Jesus and come back into the fold.

I am happy when Jesus feels so close to me and His wonder working power I can see.

I am hurt for Thee when I see people disrespecting and falling away from HE who died for our sins and is always there to welcome us in.

I am thankful that Jesus loves us this we know and we carry His sweet spirit with us wherever we go.

I love celebrating Jesus and stretching the Christmas season to last as long as possible

I love the joy of giving gifts and receiving Peace and Hope in my heart at Christmas and all year.

I love that we are all a part of the family of God and giving hugs and helping hands is a great gift to give at Christmas.

I love Mary and Joseph for their faithfulness when neighbors and friends are ready to stone them . God sent an angel to assure Mary and Joseph their faithfulness was a blessing to behold.

What are the I Am’s we honor in our lives? How many “I AM’s” can we honestly say we do every day? The following “I Am’s” are not all about me; they are for all His children to seek to be.

I am grateful for God our Creator and Great I Am, I am eager to share how Jesus loves us and longs for us to love Him. I am grateful to rise early and spend time with God in prayer. I am giving the Lord my best in what I do. I am making God my first love – for on the wings of a snow-white dove – He sends His pure sweet love, a sign from above. Let us stay in awe of How Great God is, how He forgives, watches from above, and sends His love sweet love on the wings of a dove!