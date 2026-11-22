Some days can be very stressful and worrisome. My mother was in the hospital for a few days. My brother is undergoing chemo and radiation treatment. My uncle passed out one day after taking dialysis. My niece was in a car accident and broke her arm. When people are sick or suffering they need healing or restoration.

Healing by itself, suggests the idea of restoration. Restoration was what God was talking about when He told King Solomon these words in 2 Chronicles 7:14; “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” This is the recipe for restoration.

Notice, the first ingredient is humbleness. Humbling yourself sometimes means stop patting ourselves on the back for the good things we think we have done or accomplished. All good things we have done or accomplished is because of the goodness of God.

Humbling yourself sometimes means stop judging others in such a way that it gives

us a false identity of ourselves. We must never forget we are all sinners and we have all fallen short of the glory of God.

Humbling yourself sometimes means giving the least of us a helping hand. Instead of criticizing and putting people down, we should be giving them a helping hand up. By not being humble with our dealings with others, we run the risk of hearing Jesus say, “depart from me for I never knew you.”

We all have some kind of sickness or suffering from time to time. But we should never mistake sickness as a by-product of sin. Sickness does necessarily come because of sin as told by Jesus in John 9:1-3.

In John 9:1-3, Jesus and His disciples once saw a blind man who had been blind from birth. The disciples asked Jesus was the man blind because of sin. Jesus answered and said the man was blind so, “that the works of God should be made manifest in him.” The implication here is sometimes we find ourselves sick or even handicapped so that the power of God can be revealed in us.

God is the ultimate healer and restorer. God can make all things new again. God can and does restore a broken heart. Being “Born Again” is God’s ultimate act of healing and restoration.

The Bible has given us a special remedy for healing or restoration. It is in James 5:14-15, which says, “Is any sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the Church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he has committed sins, they shall be forgiven.

We must first look to the Lord for healing and restoration.