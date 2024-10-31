It is one of the city’s most endearing events, and one we hope will draw even more people than in year’s past, particularly youth and their parents who want something to do on Halloween but aren’t keen on the traditional trick-or-treating.

Participating in the annual Halloween on the Square, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and continues through 7:30 p.m., will be held on downtown Clinton’s streets and will feature lots of treats, food vendors, some inflatables and games for everyone to enjoy.

What’s not to love about a community event that gives kids an opportunity to dress in their favorite costume, get their fill of candy and other treats and do it in a safe, wholesome environment? What’s more, it brings a bevy of activity to the downtown and its array of businesses.

The event began over a decade ago, established by the Clinton Police Department, to bring family-friendly Halloween fun and activities to the community. At one time, the activities were moved to Royal Lane Park but they’ve since been anchored once again in downtown where, quite frankly, they needed to stay, offering a down-home feel that has brought as many as a thousands people to Clinton’s streets.

Like organizers, we hope this year’s event will draw even larger attendance, making it the most sought after Halloween extravaganza in all of Sampson.

It certainly has all the elements: a partnership between the Clinton Main Street program and the local YMCA; a beautiful downtown that beckons to be used; safe holiday activity that keeps children off busy streets and away from potential dangers that come with going door to door after candy; and, of course, the chance to enjoy a plethora of games, listen to some great music courtesy of DJ Robert Stroud and spend some family time.

The YMCA, in its first year partnering with the Main Street program, will manage the games on the Vance Street side of the Sampson County courthouse; the Clinton Main Street program will offer the trunk or treat side of the square on Main Street where there will candy and assorted food vendors.

Downtown businesses will also be open so adults can stop in and shop as they meander with their little ones around the square. We hope they do just that, supporting our local businesses that do so much to help all year long.

Halloween on the Square will be a great community event, and it’s one we are glad returned in 2023 after a three-year Covid-related hiatus.

If the Square activities sound like fun, it’s because they will be. So make plans now to head downtown tomorrow night, kids in tow, and enjoy yourself. It will be a night to remember.