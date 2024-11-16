Over the years, one of the things I have enjoyed doing with the grandkids is taking them to the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville. (Or as Wyatt calls it, the Army Museum.) The kids like the exhibits, with military hardware, like tanks, jeeps and planes. But I think they really enjoyed the simulator ride the most.

I thought about those visits as I drove by the museum Monday on the way to the doctor. The grounds of the museum were covered with small American flags in honor of Veteran’s Day. Monday was Veteran’s Day. It was the day we honor those who have served, or are now serving, in the U.S. military. It was a time to say thanks to all of you, past or present, who were in the military, for your service to our country.

A few years ago, our pastor read a poem in honor of our veterans during a Veteran’s Day service. Pastor Dwight was not certain of the author. The poem stated, “It is the Soldier, not the minister, who has given us freedom of religion. It is the Soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the Soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the Soldier, not the community organizer, who has given us freedom to protest. It is the Soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the Soldier, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote. It is the Soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag. And it is the Soldier, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”

How did the Soldier do all these great things for us, the American people? It’s not just serving, it also includes sacrifice. Yes, that sacrifice involves time and energy in the service to our country. But often, that sacrifice includes much more. There has been the ultimate sacrifice that has been made by those in the military since the founding of our country. They gave their lives for their country. It may have been the soldier at Valley Forge, the soldier at Okinawa, or the soldier at Afghanistan.

Last summer, as Wyatt and I finished going through the museum, I was reminded of how unique and special the American soldier is. There was a group picture of a bunch of combat soldiers, maybe from the Afghanistan or Iraq war. Above the picture was a quote from former President Dwight Eisenhower, himself a World War II hero.

It simply states, “History does not entrust the care of freedom to the weak or timid.”

But there was another quote above the picture that really hit home. The quote was from George Orwell, the famous author. He wrote, “We sleep safe in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm.”

We can sleep safe tonight because the soldier is still out there, ready to do what it takes to protect us. It’s the way it’s always been. Thank you, Soldier.