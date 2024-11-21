Annual Christmas in the City event won’t disappoint

It will be another unique and special celebration in downtown Clinton in about two weeks, as the city once again transforms itself into a Christmas wonderland, one sure to delight children and adults alike.

Without question, merriment will be in the air and fellowship the order of the evening as the Clinton Main Street Program and its partners bring back Christmas in the City for two special days, Dec. 5 and again on Dec. 12.

There will be carriage rides through downtown, hayrides and ornament-making opportunities, reindeer games and a scavenger hunt, just to name a few of the treats one can expect. These events have added much to an already magical evening, and we are sure it will make this year’s event more festive and fun than ever before, helping to put everyone who joins the festivities in the Christmas mood.

In its 12th year now, Christmas in the City — complete with the now annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., the decorating of gingerbread cookies, as well as the new Stocking Stroll — promises to once again have something for everyone.

Take the Storytime with Ali the Elf, for example. A relatively new addition to the lineup, one can find the cutest little elf Sampson has ever seen entertaining the young and young at heart with tales of Christmas on the courthouse steps. If you’ve never participated, make this year the first of what we assure you will be repeated visits to hear Ali’s holiday lore. And the scavenger hunt, yet another fairly new addition, will provide opportunities to learn a lot about the city as you hunt for clues. The first one will be in front of Simply Brewed on Main Street, so be sure to play along.

Every year, the holiday event gets a little more special, and brings even more delight to attendees, all who absolutely have to go home filled with the spirit of Christmas.

As it is every year, we encourage residents to take advantage of the wonderful opportunity Christmas in the City affords, a chance to come downtown, enjoy a plethora of holiday activities, meet friends and sample some of the things that make our community so special.

Our hope that this event would become the start of a wonderful new Clinton tradition has now been fully realized, and we applaud all those who have had a hand in making each Christmas in the City a bigger and better holiday extravaganza than the year before. It has become something everyone looks forward to each year.

One reason is because each of the events offer something special. The carriage rides give participants a unique vantage point from which to view the city, lit up in its Christmas finery; the gingerbread house decorating contest provides competition and creativity; and the hayrides are just plain fun. And, of course, Santa will be on hand at his downtown home so youngsters can come and visit.

And that really just scratches the surface of what can be found as one meanders through downtown.

Businesses, most of which will be decorated in their own Christmas finery, are expected to be open as well, so visitors can stop and shop along the way, offering support to our friends and neighbors, individuals who support our community in a number of ways throughout the year.

It’s the perfect opportunity to let the spirit of Christmas into your hearts and minds.

Join us downtown, won’t you? We promise it will be the kind of night that brings Christmas to life.