She was one of the classiest ladies we’ve ever had the privilege of interviewing, and one of the most feisty, particularly if she was fighting for her beloved Salemburg, the Scenic Byway and, most particularly, her children, grandchildren and, in later years, her great-grandchildren.

And Pauline Strickland was also one of the most loved and respected women across Sampson County.

We recall, just as if it were yesterday, an always poised and dressed-to-the-nines Strickland standing in the roadway of N.C. 242 helping elementary teachers line up costume-clad kindergartners for the annual Halloween parade. It was back when Salemburg Elementary was the building which now houses Tarheel ChalleNGe. One of the youngsters preparing for the parade was upset and crying. Not to be fazed nor have the parade delayed, Strickland knelt down beside the child, hugged him tightly, whispered something in his ear, and, instantly, tears turned to giggles.

Fast forward a year or so, and another story took us to Salemburg, likely at the behest of Strickland, who was, without question, the town’s biggest champion. There she was in her white starched shirt, collar popped, sleeves rolled to the elbows, stooped over, planting flowers at the town hall. The planting didn’t stop there. Nor did Strickland. Trowel in hand, and plants in the back of her car, the first lady of Salemburg, as she was lovingly called by all those who knew and loved her, headed to the town’s welcome sign, where additional shrubs and bulbs were gently planted in the ground. She never broke a sweat though she toiled tirelessly throughout the day.

The calls always came urging promotion of Salemburg. The pleasant voice on the other end of the phone line was always promoting something going on in the town and sometimes over at the Baptist church, where she was also a stalwart and one of its most faithful congregants.

Strickland was a living history of the town, and a doer in every since of the word. She was never one to ask someone else to do something without jumping in to shoulder some of the work herself. She never seemed to tire and always, and we mean always, had a kind word to say about the small Sampson town that she believed in with every ounce of her being.

She was the staunchest of supporters of Salemburg Mayor Bobby Strickland, her husband of 72 years, and was by his side throughout his tenure — he handling the town’s business, she promoting the town at every turn, growing it along the way. She started the town’s first Christmas parade, put up banners for the different seasons, oversaw putting up the Christmas lights, started the Salemburg Museum, and created the town slogan, “Small Town, Big Heart”, and she put Salemburg on the map when her tireless efforts to see Salemburg designated as part of the “Scenic Highway” came to fruition.

Even after her husband retired from the job he held for decades, Pauline Strickland continued to share her love of Salemburg, calling the paper for many, many years to offer a tidbit about the goings on in the western part of Sampson County, taking as much pride in what others were now doing for the town as what she once did.

Tenacious and caring, quiet and unassuming, strong yet tender, Pauline Strickland never really fit easily into any kind of mold one might want to put her in. She was comfortable with who she was, proud to be part of the Salemburg community and determined to promote it at every turn.

She was world-class, a lady in every sense of the word, a wonderful wife and by all accounts a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her faith in God was strong and she showed that faith through her own life and the way she loved and cared for others.

One of the last times we saw Strickland was at one of the county’s — and town’s — favorite restaurants, Salem Pizza, a Strickland favorite as well. Still dressed to the nines and as poised and erect as she was 30 years before, Strickland smiled warmly and leaned in close. “Don’t forget about Salemburg,” she said. “There’s always something good going on around here.”

We won’t forget Salemburg, Mrs. Pauline, any more than we will ever forget you.