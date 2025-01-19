Monday, Jan. 20, will mark the observance of the federal holiday in honor of the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

It was in Nov. 1983 that President Ronald Reagan, after considerable hesitation, signed the bill into law, making the third Monday in January a national holiday in commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. King. Indeed, it took a great deal of popular pressure to nudge the Congress to support the federal holiday measure in honor of King, which was generated largely by Stevie Wonder, who expressed his sentiments in a song that included these lyrics: “I just never understood how a man who died for good could not have a day that would be set aside for his recognition.”

Since 1986, on the third Monday in January, the nation has honored the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a legacy that, to many people, exemplifies greatness. Dr. King was truly a man who inspired a life of action, who as a 26 year old preacher in 1955, became one of the organizers and leaders of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, protesting segregated seating on the city buses. According to Dr. King, “the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.”

Following the bus boycott, Dr. King was on his way to becoming the conscience of the nation, striking a mighty blow for what was right. While confronting hate and bigotry, segregation and discrimination, Dr. King had no problem speaking truth to power and did so with oratorical eloquence. In the words of a popular son, “he showed himself mighty, he showed himself strong.”

Also, in the historical tradition of black preachers and black religious leaders in America, Dr. King dedicated his life to the betterment of blacks in America, thinking that “the time is always right to do what is right.”

Today, as we reflect on Dr. King’s enduring legacy, let’s become inspired by the fact that as a private citizen, King was fulfilling a noble responsibility—engaging in public protest to make America better. Believing that “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Dr. King had a keen desire and commitment to improve our communities as he became the embodiment of black protest and sacrifice. Make this the time to decide what matters to you in protecting our democracy as we inaugurate Donald Trump as president on Monday, Jan. 20 as well, someone who has vowed to only be a dictator on ‘day one.’

As we continue to push our country toward its highest ideals, with a sense of unwavering hope, I am reminded of my favorite King quote: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Our American democracy is in peril, and we cannot become complacent. Where do you stand?