We are just a few shorts weeks away now from Sampson’s second A Night to Shine event, one that enthralled us last year and continues to do so this year.

The fascination comes first and foremost in how remarkable the event makes over 100 special needs individuals in and around Sampson feel, as they are made king and queen for the night, with all the stops pulled out to make Feb. 7 a night to remember.

We are fascinated, and so very appreciative, too, of the tremendous outpouring of support the Sampson event gets here, both from sponsor church First Methodist in Clinton and the plethora of other individuals who make this night possible.

Among the staunchest champions — in both word and deed — are event co-chairs Leslie Seals and Emily Bullard. While they are among a host of supporters of the event, there are none who work any harder to ensure that the event is as spectacular as possible for attendees, their buddies and, really, a community which supports it with open hearts.

For the few who don’t know, A Night to Shine is the Tim Tebow sanctioned and sponsored prom for persons with developmental disabilities.

But the event actually begins long before the prom is held. Community members offer their hand by donating dresses and shoes to the cause, with attendees then spending time coming in for special fittings, just one of the many ways they are made to feel extra special even before the actual night.

The fellas aren’t left out either, with time offered for them to come in to local business Rebecca’s for tux fittings and rentals. The rentals come at no cost and offer the young men a chance to look their most dapper, yet again, ramping up special to a whole new level.

But feeling special doesn’t stop there. In fact, it’s just the first of many ingredients — from limo rides and corsages to dinner and dancing — that make this prom one that, indeed, does allow every attendee time to shine.

The newspaper, along with its advertising sponsors, adds its own special flare to the event by providing a magazine to commemorate the evening, giving attendees, buddies and the community at large a chance to be a part of the special night by browsing through an annual-type magazine chock full of photographs of all the events leading up to the night as well as the magical evening itself.

Those magazines are provided to every attendee as our way of helping them remember their night for the rest of their lives, allowing them to relive the magic of those moments throughout the year.

Like other members of the community, we want this prom to be special, and we want attendees to feel our love and support.

Last year’s A Night to Shine brought joy to an entire community.

We thank Seals, Bullard and the entire Night to Shine committee and its supporters for being willing to tackle the mammoth task it is to pull off such a special night once again. We applaud the owners and staff at Rebecca’s for their continued role in this remarkable night, and we offer gratitude to every buddy, every contributor, every advertiser and every person who helps to make this night a shining moment in time.

God richly blesses those so willing to serve others. The A Night to Shine event is certainly a way to serve, and it is a way to bring smiles to hundreds of faces and warmth to their hearts.

We are thankful we have such an event here in Sampson.