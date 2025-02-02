It seems there are some things we, as a society, prefer to close our eyes to, believing that if we don’t see it, don’t hear about it and don’t read about it, then it certainly must not happen in our community, to our friends, neighbors or our own families.

But the cruel truth is, we need to open our eyes and ears to the realities going on around us and do our part to help put a stop to the cruelties that victimize those in our midst.

Just because we don’t view it as our problem doesn’t mean it isn’t ours in one way or another.

In this case, we are talking about human trafficking.

The statistics are staggering, and they are read. Read them and absorb them:

1. North Carolina is ranked 9th in the nation for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the United States

2. Human trafficking is happening in our community.

3. Approximately 89 percent of those being trafficked are US citizens; 11 percent are immigrants or refugees.

4. A breakdown of trafficking victims: 41 percent are white; 37 percent African-American; 10 percent Hispanic.

5. Over 36 percent of the victims are 25-34 years old; 26 percent are under 18 and 30 percent are 18-24 years old.

6. Human trafficking breaks down like this: 89 percent is sex trafficking; 6 percent is familial; and 4 percent is labor.

7. The relationship to trafficker is: Spouse/Partner – 76 percent; Family – 12 percent, and Unknown – 12 percent.

By definition, human trafficking is a crime involving the exploitation of a person for labor, services, or commercial sex, and oftentimes involves a mother, hooked on drugs, selling her son and daughter, exchanging sex for money or drugs. It can also be a father pimping out his daughter or son, or even a stranger who has weaseled their way into the life of a teenager or young adult, shaming or threatening them into becoming their prostitute.

The details are nauseating at best, but the realities are there in black and white and cannot — nor should they — be ignored.

While this, prayerfully, may not be happening in your own neighborhood or family, it could be happening to someone you know or come in contact with on a daily basis.

Knowing the common indicators of human trafficking will help, if you will only pay attention.

Indicators include observing someone who says they can’t leave their work/service without consequences or they are being forced to work off a debt; someone who says or appears to be controlled, watched, coached or threatened by someone else; someone who isn’t in possession of their own money; someone who shows signs of abuse, malnutrition or lack of sleep.

While there is no single sign that is proof of human trafficking, the indicators are a cautionary tale of the potential for trouble if not out right trouble.

The key is looking for signs. If someone you know suddenly shows changes in behavior, changes in grooming or lifestyle or changes in their peer group, it could be a sign that there is trouble lurking if not invading that person’s life.

Learn what you can about human trafficking and report suspicions to local law enforcement officers.

We wish we lived in a society where people didn’t try to abuse others for selfish gain. But we don’t. The only way we can take our society back is to stop the abuses we see in their tracks, put abusers behind bars and get help for those who have become victims.

It’s time to stop judging others for actions they may not be able to help and start supporting ways to stop abuse.