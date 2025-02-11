Once in a while an event will come along that breathes new life into a community, invigorates people and leaves in its wake a feeling so good it just makes you smile — and smile often.

We wrote that statement last year after the first-ever Night to Shine event held in Sampson County. We echo those remarks this year, but with an added exclamation point, because while one would have thought the magic and the wonder of last year’s event could not have been matched, Friday night proved that assumption incorrect.

The second Night to Shine was even better than its counterpart from last year, with more smiles, more cheers, more hugs, more accoutrements, more time on the dance floor and so much love we honestly thought the Agri-Exposition Center would implode.

Filled to the brim with special guests and hundreds of volunteers, many of them designated as buddies for the night, the Agri-Expo Center has never been any prettier nor livelier, with laughter and squeals of delight that surely touched every heart in the place. You could feel God’s presence in the room, where fellowship and a Christian spirit embodied every face, every action, every word.

There are Night to Shine events that went on across the country Friday night, but we can assure, there was none with any more heart, any more love or any more good will than the one held in Clinton.

Founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosted by Clinton’s First Methodist Church and supported by other area churches and hundreds of volunteers, the second event showed how our community “loves, values and celebrates people with special needs as God’s image-bearers.”

The Exposition Center was turned into a grand prom, complete with bright lights, red carpet, loud music, party limo buses, photo booths, a plethora of food and stations meant for touchups to shoes, hair and makeup. And that doesn’t even touch on the swag, and lots of it, available for every guest, making a memorable night akin to waking up on Christmas morning.

According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world. The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

The evidence of how unforgettable the night would be was in the joy etched across each face, the thousand words painted in each picture taken.

And that joy wasn’t exclusive to attendees. Every volunteer exhibited that same emotion. While it took much work to pull off the special night, fatigue never showed on the faces of the dozens upon dozens of people it took to ensure the prom-like event took on the magical experience of a fairy tale. Instead it was grins and laughter coupled with happy tears.

That magical night was, once again, the culmination of months of work, the dedication of hundreds and the willing, open hearts of our great community who did its part, too, to make sure the evening would shine as bright as any star in the Galaxy.

From donations of formal attire for both males and females to the fittings and all the behind-the-scenes work that had to be done, people rose to the challenge. It could not have been easy, yet from the vantage point of one watching the night’s events, all appeared seamless, as if the fairy princess had waved her magic wand and everything just fell into place.

Our hats are off to every single volunteer, but most especially to Leslie Seals and Emily Bullard, co-chairs of the event again, First Methodist Church and Rebecca’s of Clinton, all who continue to step up in amazing ways that benefit others.

Sampson’s second Night to Shine was a special kind of magic. Its ingredients: a strong, caring community, a deep faith and a willingness to work together to spread God’s love.

All those were in abundance through every stage of Night to Shine. Let’s hold onto the joy it brought; let’s spread it.